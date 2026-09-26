2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
ADD5980M/79
Pure tasting water
High performance meets ultra-convenience. Now you can enjoy pure-tasting water from refreshingly chilled to piping hot for various needs. Multiple volume settings at the touch of a button: 200ml, 250ml, 300ml, 350ml, 400ml, 500ml.
Instant heating
Electric cooling
Micro X-Clean filtration
6 preset temperatures
Thanks to the high efficient cooling system, you can easily enjoy the perfectly chilled water at a touch of the screen.
The fresh hot water comes out within seconds, at the exact temperature you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks. Different from other instant heating technology, our 2-staged instant heating module helps to achieve true boiling.
We provide pure-tasting water from refreshingly chill to piping hot. Blanching, brewing-up, sterilising, cooking. Tea, coffee, spaghetti, baby's bottle, cold drink. You can do a million things with it.
4.2
of 5
38
Reviews
Tessa-12
26/09/2026
Australia
Good looking, compact, works quickly
It’s much faster than waiting for a kettle to boil, especially if the kettle is full. This dispenser heats water on demand instead of boiling a lot of water in a kettle. Makes a very nice cup of tea. It was worth paying more for a name brand product.
This review was made for Micro X-Clean filtration ADD5910M Compact Water Station
Date of Use 2026-09-26
This review was made for Micro X-Clean filtration ADD5910M Compact Water Station
Date of Use 2026-09-26
Leyland
28/12/2025
Australia
Verified buyer
I have had a couple of different brands before which have never lasted more than 2 - 3 months, so far this seems to be the best but then I would not expect anything else from a Philips. I did pay a lot more for the Philips and hopefully it will be money well spent.
Pros
Excellent
Cons
None so far
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Micro X-Clean filtration ADD5910M Compact Water Station
Date of Use 2024-11-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Micro X-Clean filtration ADD5910M Compact Water Station
Date of Use 2024-11-28
Granny Kaye
09/08/2023
Australia
Verified buyer
Water heating station
I am happy with instant water heating station as it heats water quickly
Pros
Removable water canister
Cons
Water canister could be a bit bigger
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Micro X-Clean filtration ADD5910M Compact Water Station
Date of Use 2023-07-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Micro X-Clean filtration ADD5910M Compact Water Station
Date of Use 2023-07-08
The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.
Compared to 500ml bottle water. Each filter lasts for 1 month/100 liters.
Assuming 2L of hot water consumption per day. Heating only. Cooling power consumption is excluded.