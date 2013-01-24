Micro X-Clean filtration

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    All-in-one water station

    ADD5980M/79
    Overall rating / 5
    • Pure tasting water Pure tasting water Pure tasting water
      -{discount-value}

      All-in-one water station

      ADD5980M/79
      Overall rating / 5

      Pure tasting water

      High performance meets ultra-convenience. Now you can enjoy pure-tasting water from refreshingly chill to piping hot for various needs. Multiple volume settings at the touch of a button: 200ml, 250ml, 300ml, 350ml, 400ml, 500ml. See all benefits

      All-in-one water station

      Pure tasting water

      High performance meets ultra-convenience. Now you can enjoy pure-tasting water from refreshingly chill to piping hot for various needs. Multiple volume settings at the touch of a button: 200ml, 250ml, 300ml, 350ml, 400ml, 500ml. See all benefits

      Pure tasting water

      High performance meets ultra-convenience. Now you can enjoy pure-tasting water from refreshingly chill to piping hot for various needs. Multiple volume settings at the touch of a button: 200ml, 250ml, 300ml, 350ml, 400ml, 500ml. See all benefits

      All-in-one water station

      Pure tasting water

      High performance meets ultra-convenience. Now you can enjoy pure-tasting water from refreshingly chill to piping hot for various needs. Multiple volume settings at the touch of a button: 200ml, 250ml, 300ml, 350ml, 400ml, 500ml. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all dispensers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        All-in-one water station

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Pure tasting water

        From refreshingly chill to piping hot

        • Instant heating
        • Electric cooling
        • Micro X-Clean filtration
        • 6 preset temperatures

        Perfectly chilled water on demand

        Thanks to the high efficient cooling system, you can easily enjoy the perfectly chilled water at a touch of the screen.

        Fresh hot water on demand within seconds

        The fresh hot water comes out within seconds, at the exact temperature you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks. Different from other instant heating technology, our 2-staged instant heating module helps to achieve true boiling.

        6 temperature settings for your different needs

        We provide pure-tasting water from refreshingly chill to piping hot. Blanching, brewing-up, sterilising, cooking. Tea, coffee, spaghetti, baby's bottle, cold drink. You can do a million things with it.

        6 volume settings at the touch of a button

        200ml, 250ml, 300ml, 350ml, 400ml, 500ml and continuous. You can always find the suitable water volume to fill your favorate cup, or even jug and pot.

        Get the best out of your water

        Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water, as well as flavourful hot and cold drinks. Philips Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA.*

        Plug and play; no installation required

        The dispenser will start to work as soon as you connect the power and turn it on. No need to plumb in.

        Filter lifetime indicator reminds on-time filter replacement

        The filter lifetime indicator reminds you to replace the filter on time, to ensure the best filtration performance.

        Adjustable drip tray for different sizes of cups

        The height of the drip tray can be easily adjusted to accomadate different sizes of cups.

        More than 2,400 single-use plastic bottles saved per year**

        Bottled water takes a significant toll on the environment, and also costly. Now you never need them again. The water station is always there, providing pure tasting water on demand.

        No more re-boiled or keep warm; less energy consumption

        The water is heated right at the moment you need, and at exact the volume you choose. No more re-boiled or keeping warm. It saves 70% of heating energy compared to thermopot***

        Technical Specifications

        • Filter specifications

          Filtration capacity
          100L
          Replacement filter cartridge
          Micro X-Clean filter family

        • General specifications

          Product dimension
          400*200*337mm  mm
          Water tank capacity
          2.8L

        • Input water conditions

          Input water temperature
          5-30  °C
          Input water quality
          Municipal tap water

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • * The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.
            • **Compared to 500ml bottle water. Each filter lasts for 1 month/100 liters.
            • ***Assuming 2L of hot water per day. Heating only. Cooling power consumption is excluded.

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations