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    • Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1) Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1) Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)
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      2000 Series Series 2000 Air Purifier

      AC2887/70

      Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)

      With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 333 m³/h.

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      2000 Series Series 2000 Air Purifier

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      Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)

      99.9% virus, allergen & pollutant removal (2,3,6)

      • Purifies rooms up to 79 m²
      • 333 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
      • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
      High performance suitable for rooms of up to 79 m²

      High performance suitable for rooms of up to 79 m²

      Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers rooms up to 79 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 333 m³/hr CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in only 9 min. (1)

      HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns

      HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns

      3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon filter and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (3), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander, gas and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

      Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

      Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

      Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (2). Also tested for coronavirus (4).

      Smart sensors for intelligent purification

      Smart sensors for intelligent purification

      Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).

      Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

      Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

      Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.

      Smart light control

      Smart light control

      Both air quality index and the light on the UI can be dimmed and/or turned off to avoid light disturbance.

      Low energy consumption

      Low energy consumption

      Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 56 W power. This is equivalent to one standard light bulb.

      Air quality display

      Air quality display

      See the real-time air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.

      Auto mode and 5x manual speed levels

      Auto mode and 5x manual speed levels

      Run your product in intelligent automatic mode or choose from 5x speed levels: Sleep, Speed 1, 2, 3 and Turbo – to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.

      Smart filter indicator

      Smart filter indicator

      The air purifier accurately calculates filter lifetime based on pollution level and operation time. It notifies you when filter needs replacement, for easy maintenance.

      Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

      In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.

      Technical Specifications

      • Energy efficiency

        Max. power consumption
        56  W
        Stand-by power consumption
        <1  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Maintenance

        Replacement filter HEPA
        HEPA filter FY2422 - 24 months
        Replacement filter AC
        AC filter: FY2420 - 12 months
        Service
        2-year worldwide guarantee

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        7.7  kg
        Dimensions (L*W*H)
        359*240*558
        Color(s)
        White

      • Performance

        CADR (Particle, GB/T)
        333  m³/h
        Room size (NRCC)
        Up to 79 m²
        Filtration layers
        HEPA, Active Carbon, Prefilter
        Air quality sensor(s)
        PM2.5 particle
        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns
        Allergens filtration
        99.99%
        Virus & aerosol filtration
        99.9%

      • Usability

        Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
        19  dB
        Automatic mode
        Yes
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Sleep mode
        Yes
        Manual speed settings
        5 (Sleep, 1, 2, 3, Turbo)
        Air quality feedback
        Color ring, numerical
        Auto-ambient light
        No
        Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
        55 dB (7) dB

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      • (1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 333㎥/h by the room size of 48 ㎥ (assuming the room is 20 ㎡ in floor area and 2.4 m in height).
      • (2)Microbial Reductio Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health Ltd in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1). Air purifiers alone don’t protect against COVID-19 but can be part of a protective plan (US EPA).
      • (3)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
      • (4)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
      • (5)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values ​​of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
      • (6)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab./From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2015
      • (7)The calculated average sound pressure at 1.5 meter from the device, based on measurements according to IEC 60704. Sound pressure level depends on the room construction, decoration and positioning of device and listener.

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