    CrystalVision

    car headlight bulb

    9005CVSL
      -{discount-value}

      Philips CrystalVision halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your car with 4300K bright white light. With the blue coating and the silver top finishing, your car will look more stylish See all benefits

      Drive with style

      Philips CrystalVision halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your car with 4300K bright white light. With the blue coating and the silver top finishing, your car will look more stylish See all benefits

        CrystalVision

        CrystalVision

        car headlight bulb

        Drive with style

        Bright white light

        • HB3
        • 12.8V
        • 65W
        • 2x T10 LED lamps included
        CrystalVision 4300K bright white light for style upgrade

        CrystalVision 4300K bright white light for style upgrade

        With the blue coating and silver top design, CrystalVision is offering bright white headlight of 4300K to see and to be seen, for both city and country driving

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, eliminating the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful lighting. ^Application varies per bulb type.

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

        Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

        Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

        Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

        Bright white color match effect for high end look

        Supplied with two colour matching T10 LED position lamps, CrystalVision gives your car lights the premium look of high end cars.

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

        Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

        For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          Halogen
          Application
          • Additional high beam
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Designation
          HB3 CrystalVision
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Range
          CrystalVision
          Type
          HB3
          Base
          P20d

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12,8  V
          Wattage
          65  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          B3/Tc(14V) = 105/160

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          up to 4300  K
          Lumens [lm]
          1400 ±15%

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900354430
          EAN3
          8727900354447
          Packaging type
          SL

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          9005CVSL
          Ordering code
          35443030

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Bright white light
          Product highlight
          4300K

        • Outerpack information

          Gross weight per piece
          2.9  kg
          Height
          12.6  cm
          Length
          27.6  cm
          Width
          22.8  cm

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          145  g
          Height
          10.9  cm
          Length
          10.9  cm
          Net weight per piece
          19.7  g
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          20
          Width
          5.3  cm

