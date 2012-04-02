Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe

      Xenon Vision Headlight bulb

      85415VIS1

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Philips Xenon Vision replaces a single burned-out lamp while matching the color of the unchanged one thanks to it's new single-lamp replacement technology. Therefore it is the ideal replacement lamp and it's economical too!

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Xenon Vision Headlight bulb

      Similar products

      See all Headlights

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Xenon Vision
      - {discount-value}

      Xenon Vision

      Headlight bulb

      Total

      recurring payment

      carselector

      Find the right globe for your car

      Guide to finding the right globe

      Find your globe
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Ideal for replacement

      • Type of lamp: D1S
      • 85 V,35 W
      • Number of bulbs: 1
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

      Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      Award winning car lamp manufacturer

      Award winning car lamp manufacturer

      Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

      Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology

      Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology

      Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light for safer driving in all conditions. As a mattter of fact, the intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps.

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

      Replace one by one

      Thanks to it's single lamp replacement technoology Xenon Vision allows you to change your bulbs one by one while matching the color temperature of the unchanged lamp. It is the most economical choice for lamp replacement.

      Xenon Vision perfectly matches the unchanged Xenon lamp

      Philips Xenon Vision replaces a single burned-out lamp while matching the color of the unchanged one. Its new single-lamp replacement technology allows for one-by-one replacement while still matching the color temperature of the unchanged lamp. Thus, Xenon Vision is the perfect solution for single-lamp replacement.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass can resist thermal shocks : if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        Ideal for replacement

      • Product description

        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Base
        PK32d-2
        Designation
        D1S Vision
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        Xenon Vision
        Technology
        Xenon
        Type
        D1S

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        2200h

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        3350 ±300  lm
        Color temperature
        Up to 4300 K

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        35  W
        Voltage
        85  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        85415VIS1
        Ordering code
        36489733

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        S1
        EAN1
         8727900364897 
        EAN3
         8727900364903 

      • Packed product information

        Width
        6.8  cm
        Height
        14  cm
        Net weight per piece
        73.2  g
        Gross weight per piece
        153.5  g
        Length
        12.5  cm
        Pack Quantity
        1
        MOQ (for professionals)
        2

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        14.6  cm
        Width
        13.1  cm
        Height
        14  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.307  kg

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.