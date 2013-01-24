Home
    Ultinon HID

    Headlight bulb

    85410WXX2
    Double the light/more varieties for unique needs
      Ultinon HID Headlight bulb

      85410WXX2

      Double the light/more varieties for unique needs

      The Ultinon HID bulb is a High Intensity Discharge bulb filled with a mixture of special salts and gases including Xenon.

      Ultinon HID Headlight bulb

      Double the light/more varieties for unique needs

      The Ultinon HID bulb is a High Intensity Discharge bulb filled with a mixture of special salts and gases including Xenon. See all benefits

      Double the light/more varieties for unique needs

      The Ultinon HID bulb is a High Intensity Discharge bulb filled with a mixture of special salts and gases including Xenon. See all benefits

      Ultinon HID Headlight bulb

      Double the light/more varieties for unique needs

      The Ultinon HID bulb is a High Intensity Discharge bulb filled with a mixture of special salts and gases including Xenon. See all benefits

        Ultinon HID

        Ultinon HID

        Headlight bulb

        Double the light/more varieties for unique needs

        • Type of lamp: D1S
        • Pack of: 2
        • 85 V,35 W
        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

        Ultinon HID (WX) is the upgrade for your Xenon headlight

        Philips Ultinon HID (WX) lamps are designed for drivers who want a stunning styling effect for their cars. The 6000K brillant white light makes the car truly stunning compared to others.

        Powerful light from Xenon HID bulb offers maximum safety

        Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light* for safer driving in all conditions. The intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps. *compared to standard halogen bulbs

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

        Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Base
          PK32d-2
          Description
          D1S 6000K
          Range
          WX
          Voltage
          85  V
          Wattage
          35  W

        • Packaging Data

          Packing
          X2
          EAN1
          8727900373288
          EAN3
          8727900373295

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          B3/Tc = 800/1500

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          2300  lm

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          6000K

        • Ordering information

          Ordering code
          37328828
          Order entry
          85410WXX2

        • Product description

          Range
          • Ultinon HID - WX
          • Ultinon HID

