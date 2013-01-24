Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Xenon WhiteVision gen2

    Headlight bulb

    85126WHV2S1
    • Pure and bright white light defeats darkness Pure and bright white light defeats darkness Pure and bright white light defeats darkness
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Xenon WhiteVision gen2 Headlight bulb

      85126WHV2S1

      Pure and bright white light defeats darkness

      Philips Xenon WhiteVision gen2 lamps create an intense white look for your car and produce brighter, more uniform white light on the road. The perfect choice for xenon headlights to match the look of LED lights. See all benefits

      Xenon WhiteVision gen2 Headlight bulb

      Pure and bright white light defeats darkness

      Philips Xenon WhiteVision gen2 lamps create an intense white look for your car and produce brighter, more uniform white light on the road. The perfect choice for xenon headlights to match the look of LED lights. See all benefits

      Pure and bright white light defeats darkness

      Philips Xenon WhiteVision gen2 lamps create an intense white look for your car and produce brighter, more uniform white light on the road. The perfect choice for xenon headlights to match the look of LED lights. See all benefits

      Xenon WhiteVision gen2 Headlight bulb

      Pure and bright white light defeats darkness

      Philips Xenon WhiteVision gen2 lamps create an intense white look for your car and produce brighter, more uniform white light on the road. The perfect choice for xenon headlights to match the look of LED lights. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all headlights

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Xenon WhiteVision gen2

        Xenon WhiteVision gen2

        Headlight bulb

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Pure and bright white light defeats darkness

        Intense whiter light improves driver concentration

        • Type of lamp: D2R
        • Pack of: 1
        • 85 V,35 W

        Ultimate white effect to match other LEDs on your car

        Philips Xenon WhiteVision gen2 headlight lamps are the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights - similar to that of LEDs. With the same color temperature as LED lights, Xenon WhiteVision gen2 is the ultimate upgrade for your xenon headlights.

        Crisp, pure white beam cuts through darkness

        With a color temperature of up to 5000 Kelvin, Philips Xenon WhiteVision lamps illuminate the road ahead with a crisp, pure white beam that cuts through the darkness. Instead of straining to see the road ahead, you’ll enjoy a safer, more exciting drive. With Philips automotive lighting, driving at night shall no longer limit you.

        Greater contrast for improved visibility and safer driving

        It is vital to be able to quickly spot and identify road markings and signs when driving in the dark. With the Xenon WhiteVision lamps you get an intense, uniform white light. Coupled with a high color temperature, the headlights provide stronger contrast and better reflections from objects and signs. And you’ll enjoy a more comfortable and safer driving experience. The fact is many road traffic accidents are caused by overtired drivers losing concentration. This whiter light helps you maintain concentration and stay alert when driving at night.

        More powerful light beam for enhanced vision

        This powerful white headlamp provides you with more intense light. Philips WhiteVision gen2 features a high-performing light, creating up to 120% more vision compared with the legal minimum standard. The enhanced light improves your vision for greater control of your vehicle.

        Intense white light, 100% road legal

        Although brighter lights help you see better, if they dazzle oncoming drivers it makes the road less safe for you. The ECE-certified Xenon WhiteVision gen2 provides road-legal intense white light, with a headlight lamp color that’s harmonized with LED lights. The resulting light offers excellent visibility for safer driving, without irritating other drivers.

        Philips is a favored choice of all major car manufacturers

        Philips is renowned for technologically advanced automotive lighting, introducing innovations that have become standard in modern vehicles. One in every two cars in Europe, and one in every three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lights, making it a favored choice for all major car manufacturers.

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Able to withstand severe thermal shock, Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp, which can then produce a more powerful light to improve driving visibility. Along with a special anti-UV coating technology to protect the headlights from harmful ultraviolet radiation, you can be sure these lamps are built to last.

        Available in most popular lamp types: D1S, D2S, D2R & D3S

        To find out which Xenon WhiteVision gen2 car lights fit your car, please go to www.philips.com/automotive

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900377316
          EAN3
          8727900377323
          Packaging type
          S1

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          85  V
          Wattage
          35  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          2500h

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          3300 ±350  lm
          Color temperature
          Up to 5000 K

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          85126WHV2S1
          Ordering code
          37731633

        • Outerpack information

          Height
          14  cm
          Length
          14.6  cm
          Width
          13.1  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          0.178  kg

        • Product description

          Type
          D2R
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          Xenon WhiteVision
          Technology
          Xenon
          Designation
          D2R WhiteVision

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          89  g
          Height
          13.7  cm
          Length
          12.5  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          2
          Pack Quantity
          1
          Width
          6.8  cm

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          Enjoy your passion

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products