      Philips Ultinon HID (WX) is a 6000K white light Xenon HID bulb that enhances your style on the road

      Ultinon HID 6000K Headlight bulb

      Drive with style

      Instant upgrade to 6000K flash white light

      • Type of lamp: D2S
      • Pack of: 2
      • 85 V,35 W
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

      Ultinon HID (WX) is the upgrade for your Xenon headlight

      Philips Ultinon HID (WX) lamps are designed for drivers who want a stunning styling effect for their cars. The 6000K brillant white light makes the car truly stunning compared to others.

      Powerful light from Xenon HID bulb offers maximum safety

      Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light* for safer driving in all conditions. The intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps. *compared to standard halogen bulbs

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Whiter light
        Product highlight
        6000K

      • Product description

        Application
        Low beam
        Base
        P32d-2
        Designation
        D2S WX
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Marking ECE
        N/A
        Range
        • Ultinon HID - WX
        • Ultinon HID (WX)
        • Ultinon HID 6000K
        Technology
        Xenon
        Type
        D2S

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        B3/Tc = 1000/1500

      • Light characteristics

        Light output
        2400 ±250  lm
        Color temperature
        5800  K

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        35  W
        Voltage
        85  V

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        37348628

      • Packaging Data

        Packing
        X2
        EAN1
        8727900373486
        EAN3
        8727900373493

      • Packed product information

        Width
        16  cm
        Height
        7  cm
        Net weight per piece
        20,64  g
        Gross weight per piece
        115  g
        Length
        12,5  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        10

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        35  cm
        Width
        17,5  cm
        Height
        14  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        1,15  kg

