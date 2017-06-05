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    • Pure and bright white light defeats darkness Pure and bright white light defeats darkness Pure and bright white light defeats darkness

      Xenon WhiteVision gen2 Headlight bulb

      85122WHV2S1

      Pure and bright white light defeats darkness

      Philips Xenon WhiteVision gen2 lamps create an intense white look for your car and produce brighter, more uniform white light on the road. The perfect choice for xenon headlights to match the look of LED lights.

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      Xenon WhiteVision gen2 Headlight bulb

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      Pure and bright white light defeats darkness

      Intense whiter light improves driver concentration

      • Type of lamp: D2S
      • 85 V,35 W
      • Number of bulbs: 1

      Ultimate white effect to match other LEDs on your car

      Philips Xenon WhiteVision gen2 headlight lamps are the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights - similar to that of LEDs. With the same color temperature as LED lights, Xenon WhiteVision gen2 is the ultimate upgrade for your xenon headlights.

      Crisp, pure white beam cuts through darkness

      With a color temperature of up to 5000 Kelvin, Philips Xenon WhiteVision lamps illuminate the road ahead with a crisp, pure white beam that cuts through the darkness. Instead of straining to see the road ahead, you’ll enjoy a safer, more exciting drive. With Philips automotive lighting, driving at night shall no longer limit you.

      Greater contrast for improved visibility and safer driving

      It is vital to be able to quickly spot and identify road markings and signs when driving in the dark. With the Xenon WhiteVision lamps you get an intense, uniform white light. Coupled with a high color temperature, the headlights provide stronger contrast and better reflections from objects and signs. And you’ll enjoy a more comfortable and safer driving experience. The fact is many road traffic accidents are caused by overtired drivers losing concentration. This whiter light helps you maintain concentration and stay alert when driving at night.

      More powerful light beam for enhanced vision

      This powerful white headlamp provides you with more intense light. Philips WhiteVision gen2 features a high-performing light, creating up to 120% more vision compared with the legal minimum standard. The enhanced light improves your vision for greater control of your vehicle.

      Intense white light, 100% road legal

      Although brighter lights help you see better, if they dazzle oncoming drivers it makes the road less safe for you. The ECE-certified Xenon WhiteVision gen2 provides road-legal intense white light, with a headlight lamp color that’s harmonized with LED lights. The resulting light offers excellent visibility for safer driving, without irritating other drivers.

      Philips is a favored choice of all major car manufacturers

      Philips is renowned for technologically advanced automotive lighting, introducing innovations that have become standard in modern vehicles. One in every two cars in Europe, and one in every three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lights, making it a favored choice for all major car manufacturers.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Able to withstand severe thermal shock, Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp, which can then produce a more powerful light to improve driving visibility. Along with a special anti-UV coating technology to protect the headlights from harmful ultraviolet radiation, you can be sure these lamps are built to last.

      Available in most popular lamp types: D1S, D2S, D2R & D3S

      To find out which Xenon WhiteVision gen2 car lights fit your car, please go to www.philips.com/automotive

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        Enjoy your passion

      • Product description

        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Designation
        D2S WhiteVision
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        Xenon WhiteVision gen2
        Technology
        Xenon
        Type
        D2S

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        Up to 5000 K

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        35  W
        Voltage
        85  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        85122WHV2S1
        Ordering code
        37727933

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900377279
        EAN3
        8727900377286
        Packaging type
        S1

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        88.5  g
        Length
        12.5  cm
        Width
        6.8  cm
        Height
        13.7  cm
        Pack Quantity
        1
        MOQ (for professionals)
        2

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        14.6  cm
        Width
        13.1  cm
        Height
        14  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.177  kg

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