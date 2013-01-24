Home
    X-tremeVision

    Headlight bulb

    42403XVS1
      -{discount-value}
      X-tremeVision Headlight bulb

      42403XVS1

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Producing up to 50% more vision, this high-power xenon lighting solution provides maximum brightness for maximum visibility to satisfy the needs of the most demanding drivers. Philips Xenon X-tremeVision is the ultimate choice for drivers. See all benefits

        Feel safe, drive safe

        Up to 50% more vision

        • Type of lamp: D3S
        • Pack of: 1
        • 42 V,35 W
        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

        Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

        Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology

        Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light for safer driving in all conditions. As a mattter of fact, the intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps.

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

        Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

        Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

        Better visibility for safer driving

        Xenon X-treme Vision provides you with a better reactivity thanks to an earlier recognition of obstacles and traffic signs. Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps prevent accidents. Philips promotes active safety protection to prevent accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination as a matter of fact the 4800K color temperature increases the visual confort.

        Xenon X-treme vision is the ultimate performance solution

        Xenon X-tremeVision lamps are engineered with Philips Xenon technology for ultimate performance. Producing a longer beam, Xenon X-treme vision helps you to see obstacles earlier and improves the side perception. By producing even more light, Xenon X-treme vision lamps stasify the most demanding drivers while maintaining its high Origianl Equipment quality and superior perrformance.

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

        Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass can resist thermal shocks : if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN3
           8727900364675 
          EAN1
           8727900364668 
          Packaging type
          S1

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          42  V
          Wattage
          35  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          2500h

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          4800  K
          Lumens
          3200 ±450  lm

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          42403XVS1
          Ordering code
          36466833

        • Outerpack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.305  kg
          Height
          14  cm
          Length
          14.6  cm
          Width
          13.1  cm

        • Product description

          Type
          D3S
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Designation
          D3S X-tremeVision
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          Xenon X-tremeVision
          Technology
          Xenon
          Base
          PK32d-5

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity
          1
          MOQ (for professionals)
          2
          Gross weight per piece
          152.5  g
          Height
          14  cm
          Length
          12.5  cm
          Net weight per piece
          67.5  g
          Width
          6.8  cm

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light
          Product highlight
          Up to 50% more light

