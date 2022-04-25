Search terms

    Signage Solutions

    LED Display

    31BDL7539L/00
      Unleash your imagination even more

      No limits. No boundaries. Philips L-Line 7000 series is an LED signage solution for endless possibilities in shape and size. Seamless linking and multiple size options enable truly unique displays of any dimension for perfect results. See all benefits

        Unleash your imagination even more

        LED Display for every form and shape

        • 31''
        • Direct View LED

        Available in 3 dimensions

        Patented easy-mount brackets make installation even faster. These optional items are available for flat LED mounting, convex curved (177.5/175/172.5 degree), and L-shape 90 degree corners.

        Conformal coating and ingress protection

        Dust, dirt, fungus and moisture resistant conformal coating protects this product and enables easier maintenance. IP30 rated and certified against ingress for reduced chance of short circuit from dust and corrosion.

        Dynamic Panel Connect

        Mix and match each of the Philips L-Line 7000 LED panel sizes to form a single display of any shape and dimension. Dynamic flexible alignment pins ensure a perfect fit in any circumstance - resulting in a smooth, seamless display surface. For added convenience and efficiency, each LED panel features openings on each side to allow for versatile wired connection between the LED panels and any external input connection. Openings on the top and bottom of the LED panel can be popped out in case access is only available from the top or bottom of the panel.

        Dynamic Power Saving

        Philips Professional LED Displays use high-performance LEDs, which are tested thoroughly, energy efficient and cost effective. Furthermore, enhanced technology allows the display to dynamically save on power consumption.

        Factory calibrated

        Every Philips L-Line LED panel is calibrated in our factory under perfect circumstances. That means there's no need for further calibration on location, resulting in quicker installations. Calibration and configuration files are available to ensure fast maintenance.

        Fire retardant design

        Fire retardant design slows down the spread of flames in the event of fire, and help protect the structural integrity of the LED panel in case of fire. Tested and certified with Fire Safety Certifications.

        Forms any shape, L-shape corner, or curvature

        The Philips L-Line 7000 series LED panles come with a height of 25 cm and are available in 50 cm, 75 cm and 100 cm widths. These displays are ready to be installed in any landscape format with no limitations to size. Also available with bevelled corners to form curved designs in both convex and concave formats.

        High brightness LED panel

        Visualize all kinds of content in any setting. Make a big impact with crisp and clear messaging in bright locations, such as storefront windows or places subject to direct sunlight. This high bright LED panel is perfect for attracting attention in large, busy areas that are subject to high ambient light.

        Optional bevelled corners allow curved displays

        Create bezel-free displays of any shape, size or resolution. The modular design of Philips Professional LED panels means you can adapt to any space. Build vast, immersive installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Easily create displays that flow seamlessly around doorways and other openings. Even corners and curved displays become easy to create with the new Philips 7000 series.

        Philips Active Health Monitoring

        Achieve perfection through precision. Active Health Monitoring makes maintenance fast, simple, and predictable by displaying the exact item of failure and location. Utilising this software that works in real-time both online and offline, replacing the relevant part becomes an efficient process, and a must for display owners with many geographical locations.

        Seamless linking for perfect imagery

        Your Philips Professional LED Display features built-in cable wiring to keep power and data cables tidy. Display panels are daisy-chained for both power and data, allowing you to minimise clutter and speed up installation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Aspect ratio
          4:1
          Brightness uniformity
          >=97%
          Brightness after calibration
          2650 nits
          Brightness before calibration
          3500 nits
          Calibration(brightness/color)
          Supported
          Color temperature adjust range
          4000~9500 K (by software)
          Color temperature default
          6500±500 K
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          11000:1
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          140  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          140  degree
          Picture enhancement
          Wide color gamut display
          Placement
          Landscape
          Frame frequency (Hz)
          50 & 60
          Refresh rate(Hz)
          2100~3900 (14 bits:3900Hz)
          Usage
          Indoor

        • Convenience

          Ease of installation
          • Guide pins
          • Light weight
          Power loop through
          For 230V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110V environments: 4 cabinets or less, 10A max
          Signal control loop through
          RJ45

        • Power

          Input voltage
          AC100~240V (50 & 60Hz)
          Black screen power cons. (W)
          <10
          Max. power cons. AC (W)
          <108.3
          Max. power cons. BC (W)
          <148.8
          Typical power cons. (W)
          <36.1

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          -20~45  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20~50  °C
          Humidity range (operation)[RH]
          10~80%
          Humidity range (storage) [RH]
          10~85%

        • Cabinet

          Cabinet area (m2)
          0.1875
          Cabinet pixels ( Dot )
          12,288
          Cabinet resolution (W x H)
          192 x 64
          Cabinet size (mm)
          1000x250x42
          Data connector
          RJ45
          Power connector
          3 core socket (C14 in, C13 out)
          Receiving card quantity
          1 pcs
          Receiving card spec.
          A5S Plus
          Receving card brand
          NovaStar
          Weight (KG)
          4.54Kg (±227g)
          Cabinet diagonal (inch)
          31.1"
          Cabinet construction
          Die-Casting Aluminum
          Side angle (degree)
          45

        • Module

          LED type
          SMD 1921 Copper wire
          Pixel constitution
          1R1G1B
          LED lifetime(Hrs)
          100,000 at half brightness
          Module resolution (WxH pixels)
          64x64
          Pixel pitch (mm)
          3.9
          Module size (WxH in mm)
          249.9*249.9

        • Accessories

          LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
          1 pcs
          Power cable
          2 pcs
          QSG
          1 pcs

        • Miscellaneous

          Warranty
          2 years
          Regulatory approvals
          • EN55032
          • EN55035
          • EN61000-3-2
          • EN61000-3-3
          • IEC/UL60950
          • IEC/UL62368
          • IEC62471
          • RoHS
          • FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class A
          • EAC
          Fire retardancy certification
          • BS 476 Part7:1997
          • UL94
          Conformal coating
          hub board, backside LED module

        • Packaging Data

          Dimension of packaging (mm)
          950x421x224
          Gross weight (KG)
          9.36

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

