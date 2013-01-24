  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 25 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

      -{discount-value}

      Feel safe, ride safe

      For maximum performance and safety, Philips X-tremeVision Moto bulbs are engineered with state-of-the-art technology to offer up to 100% more vision for riders who need to see farther. See all benefits

      Feel safe, ride safe

      For maximum performance and safety, Philips X-tremeVision Moto bulbs are engineered with state-of-the-art technology to offer up to 100% more vision for riders who need to see farther. See all benefits

        Feel safe, ride safe

        Up to 100% more light

        • Type of lamp: H7
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12 V,55 W
        Up to 100% more vision on the road

        Up to 100% more vision on the road

        Thanks to improved filament geometry and the use of unique gas compositions the X-tremeVision Moto headlamps project up to 100% more vision.

        Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

        Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homologation

        Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximize the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.

        Philips is the choice of major motorbike manufacturers.

        For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Unique filament design and optimized geometry

        Thanks to and impoved filament design, specific gas mixture and optimized geometry Philips X-tremeVision moto headlamps acheive unique birghtness and durability.

        Better lifetime and durability

        "Philips X-tremeVision Moto bulbs are designed with state-of-the-art technology which improves lifetime and durability. The bulbs are filled with a unique gas which reduces the deterioration of the lamps filament and increases its lifetime. "

        Maximum brightness on the road

        Based on a unique filament design and optimized geometry, X-tremeVision Moto lamps are engineered with state-of-the-art technology for ultimate performance and bright, white light where it matters the most.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          Blister
          EAN1
          8727900351514
          EAN3
          8727900351521

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          55  W

        • Lifetime

          Lifespan
          350h

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          1500

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light
          Product highlight
          Up to 100% more vision

        • Product description

          Designation
          H7 X-tremeVision Moto
          Range
          X-TremeVision Moto
          Technology
          Halogen
          Base
          PX26d
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Type
          H7

        • Ordering information

          Ordering code
          35151430
          Order entry
          12972XVBW

        • Outerpack information

          Gross weight per piece
          350  g
          Height
          13  cm
          Length
          19  cm
          Width
          19  cm

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          35  g
          Height
          12.900  cm
          Length
          9.500  cm
          Net weight per piece
          12.4  g
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          10
          Width
          3.500  cm

