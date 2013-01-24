Home
    interior and signaling bulb

    12956X2
      Some vehicles equipped with CANBus controller system may cause flashing and dash errors if you install LED bulbs. Use Philips CEA5W warning canceller to remove those error signals. See all benefits

      Some vehicles equipped with CANBus controller system may cause flashing and dash errors if you install LED bulbs. Use Philips CEA5W warning canceller to remove those error signals. See all benefits

      Some vehicles equipped with CANBus controller system may cause flashing and dash errors if you install LED bulbs. Use Philips CEA5W warning canceller to remove those error signals. See all benefits

      Some vehicles equipped with CANBus controller system may cause flashing and dash errors if you install LED bulbs. Use Philips CEA5W warning canceller to remove those error signals. See all benefits

        LED warning canceller

        • Type of lamp: CANbus 5W
        • Pack of: 2
        • 12 V,5 W
        In some vehicles that are equipped with a CANbus control system, the installation of LED bulbs may cause error signals on the dashboard. By using Philips LED warning cancellers, you will avoid those error signals caused by the failure diagnostic of the CANbus system.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Application
          • Front position
          • Room lamp
          Technology
          LED
          Type
          [~5W]
          Range
          LED CANbus
          Designation
          CEA 12956 12V 5W X2
          Homologation ECE
          NO

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          • More light
          • More style
          Product highlight
          LED warning canceller

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          5  W

