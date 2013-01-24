Home
    X-tremeUltinon LED

    Car Lamp

    12832X1
    Maximum road safety and style
      X-tremeUltinon LED Car Lamp

      12832X1

      Maximum road safety and style

      High intensity white LED exterior car light for reverse function. Maximum visibility and safety, to see and be seen better. Extreme heat and vibration resistance for ultra-long service life. See all benefits

        X-tremeUltinon LED

        X-tremeUltinon LED

        Car Lamp

        Maximum road safety and style

        • Type of lamp: T16
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12 V
        Intense bright light

        High power xenon white LED car light, to see and be seen better.

        ECE beam pattern compliant*

        Similar or better beam pattern than standard halogen lamp, to see and be seen better.

        12 year lifespan

        High heat and vibration resist

        3 year limited warranty for consumer usage

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Green Specifications

          Heavy metals
          • Cd free
          • Hg free
          • Pb free

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          Reversing light
          Base
          W2.1X9.5D
          Range
          X-tremeUltinon LED
          Type
          T16
          Color temperature
          White 6700K
          Lifespan
          12 years
          Lumens
          200  lm
          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          3.4  W

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          High-Performance LEDs
          Product highlight
          Intense bright LED car light

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.