      DayLight LED Daytime Running Light

      12830WLEDX1

      Powerful LEDs for more visibility and greater safety, increasing your style & visibility day and night.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DayLight LED Daytime Running Light

      Make it a bundle and save

      Register

      More visibility for better safety

      to drive with safety and style

      Smart clip-on system

      Smart clip-on system

      Simple installation with smart clip-on system. Install the brackets in any cavity and simply click the modules into place. The modules will lock tightly and are protected from theft.

      Approved light output

      Approved light output

      Road legal (ECE R87), will not dazzle other road users

      OEM quality

      OEM quality

      The robust high-quality aluminum housing and lens are water and gravel-impact resistant. The result is long life and no maintenance work.

      Powerful LEDs

      Powerful LEDs

      4-dot LED design style delivers an OEM stylish look and delivers bright white light output (6000K)

      Ultra-compact design compatible with most car models

      Ultra-compact design compatible with most car models

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Color temperature
        5700
        Designation
        LED DaylightGuide
        LED light effect
        4 Dots
        Range
        DayLight

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        2x2  W
        Application
        • Day light
        • LED Daytime Running Light
        Homologation
        • CCC compliant
        • ROHS / REACH Compliant
        Average Lifetime
        Voltage  hour(s)
        Lasts car's lifetime
        5000 hours

      • Original equipment quality

        Waterproof - Weather proof
        IP56
        Gravel impact resistance lens
        Automotive test PSA B25 7110
        Standard waterproof connectors
        Watertight connector
        Homologation
        ECE R87
        Premium finishing
        High quality aluminum housing
        Quality
        Certified automotive quality
        Temperature range
        -40°C to 85  °C

      • Easy to install

        Easy click system
        clip-on system

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (L x W x H)
        125,1 x 32,3 x 23,1  mm
        A-box dimensions (L x W x H)
        221 x 137 x 5  mm
        Box weight
        830  kg

