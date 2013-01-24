Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    X-tremeUltinon LED

    interior car light

    12827HCRIX1
    • Brighter and more stylish Brighter and more stylish Brighter and more stylish
      -{discount-value}

      X-tremeUltinon LED interior car light

      12827HCRIX1

      Brighter and more stylish

      Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED for interior lighting. High Color Rendering LED reveals clear and vivid interior and objects' colors, with less blue light, for better eyes comfort. See all benefits

      X-tremeUltinon LED interior car light

      Brighter and more stylish

      Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED for interior lighting. High Color Rendering LED reveals clear and vivid interior and objects' colors, with less blue light, for better eyes comfort. See all benefits

      Brighter and more stylish

      Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED for interior lighting. High Color Rendering LED reveals clear and vivid interior and objects' colors, with less blue light, for better eyes comfort. See all benefits

      X-tremeUltinon LED interior car light

      Brighter and more stylish

      Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED for interior lighting. High Color Rendering LED reveals clear and vivid interior and objects' colors, with less blue light, for better eyes comfort. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all signaling-and-interior-lighting

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        X-tremeUltinon LED

        X-tremeUltinon LED

        interior car light

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Brighter and more stylish

        True colors in your car’s interior

        • LED-MULTIREADER
        • Number of bulbs: 1
        • 12 V, 6500 K cool blue
        • Interior

        Bright interior lights to see everything inside your car

        Whether it’s your phone, your keys or your child’s missing left shoe, at some point we’ve all had to search for a misplaced item in a poorly lit car. With Philips LED interior lighting, you get a warm, bright and uniformly diffused light. So the next time you’re searching around in the trunk, the glove compartment or the floor of your car, you’ll be able to see exactly what you’re doing and find anything with ease.

        Durable and long-lasting LED lighting

        You want bright and stylish car lights. But you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. And Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights are extremely durable. Due to the latest technological innovation, they prevent heat and vibrational damage and last up to 12 years. With most cars replaced or upgraded within that time, your stylish new lights should last you the lifetime of your car.

        Less blue light emission

        Blue light waves creates a glare that can reduce visual contrast and affect sharpness and clarity. This also may be one of the reasons for eyestrain, headaches, physical and mental fatigue. Sources of blue light includes computer screen, electronic devices, fluorescent-light and LED lights. Philips high 90+CRI LED light emits less blue light than standard LED interior light, for better eyes comfort.

        True colors in your car’s interior

        CRI (color rendering index) is a measure of how accurately a light is rendering objects' true colors. Standard LED interior light may make colors to appear unnatural. Philips high 90+CRI LED light allows objects' colors to appear clear and vivid, improving their appearance.

        Multi-sockets installation options

        Supplied with multi-socket options, to easily replace room lamp types T10 and festoon 30mm

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          Interior light
          Base
          • SV8.5-8
          • w2.1x9.5d
          • Ba9s
          Range
          X-tremeUltinon LED
          Type
          Multi-sockets room lamp
          Color temperature
          White 6500K
          Lifespan
          12 years
          Lumens [lm]
          150
          Voltage [V]
          12
          Wattage [W]
          1.9

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Bright modern interior

        • Logistic data

          EAN
          8727900396157
          Ordering code
          39615730
          Quantity in box
          X1
          Reference
          12827HCRIX1

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.