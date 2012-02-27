Search terms

      Feel safe, ride safe

      Producing 30% more vision than a standard lamp, Vision Moto headlamps allow motorcycle riders to see farther with improved light beam performance at a very competitive price.For greater safety, choose Vision Moto bulbs! See all benefits

        Feel safe, ride safe

        30% more light

        • Type of lamp: HS1
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12 V,35/35 W
        The Philips Vision Moto lamps are the best choice for drivers looking for economical lamp solutions and not willing to compromise on security. The motorcycle bulbs offer 30% more vision on the road than a standard lamp.

        Offering 30% more vision on the road, Philips VisionMoto headlamps are the perfect choice for motorcycle riders seeking for light performance and safety. With better light output, riders can react faster to obstacles and avoid accidents.

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

        Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homologation

        Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximize the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.

        Philips is the choice of major motorbike manufacturers.

        For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          Blister
          EAN1
          8727900530353
          EAN3
          8727900530360

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          Up to 3200 K

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light
          Product highlight
          Up to 30% more vision

        • Product description

          Designation
          HS1 Vision Moto
          Range
          Vision Moto
          Technology
          Halogen
          Base
          PX43t
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Type
          HS1

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          35/35  W

        • Ordering information

          Ordering code
          53035330
          Order entry
          12636BW

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          49.7  g
          Height
          12.900  cm
          Length
          9.500  cm
          Net weight per piece
          25.5  g
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          10
          Width
          4.860  cm

        • Outerpack information

          Gross weight per piece
          497  g
          Height
          13  cm
          Length
          25.500  cm
          Width
          19  cm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

