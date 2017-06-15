Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • White light for style White light for style White light for style

      BlueVision Moto Headlight bulb

      12636BVB1

      White light for style

      Discover Philips BlueVision Moto with its ultimate blue xenon effect. Philips state-of-the-art, Gradient Coating™ technology creates the stylish xenon effect in the headlight and produces a powerful 3700 K bright, white light on the road.

      See all benefits

      BlueVision Moto Headlight bulb

      Similar products

      See all Headlights

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      BlueVision Moto
      - {discount-value}

      BlueVision Moto

      Headlight bulb

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      White light for style

      3700K white light upgrade

      • Type of lamp: HS1
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V,35/35 W
      Fully homologated road legal lamp

      Fully homologated road legal lamp

      Philips BlueVision Moto bulbs are fully homologated for road legal use for a safe ride.

      Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity.

      3700K bright white light on the road

      With a white light of 3700K, BlueVision Moto lamps offer a greater visibility on the road as well as a unique effect in the optics which makes you stand out amongst other riders.

      Philips is the choice of major motorcylce manufacturers.

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        White light
        Product highlight
        3700K

      • Product description

        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        • Additional high beam
        Base
        PX43t
        Designation
        HS1 BlueVision
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Marking ECE
        N/A
        Range
        BlueVision Moto
        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        HS1

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        400h

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        up to 3700  K
        Lumens
        600 ±15%  lm

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        35/35  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12636BVB1
        Ordering code
        77787430

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        B1
        EAN1
        8711500777874
        EAN3
        8711500777928

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        77.5  g
        Length
        9.5  cm
        Width
        5  cm
        Height
        12.9  cm
        Net weight per piece
        22.5  g
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        10

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        25.9  cm
        Width
        20.1  cm
        Height
        14.6  cm
        Net weight per piece
        225  g
        Gross weight per piece
        0.775  g

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.