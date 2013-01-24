Home
    BlueVision Moto

    Headlight bulb

    12636BVB1
    White light for style
      -{discount-value}

      Discover Philips BlueVision Moto with its ultimate blue xenon effect. Philips state-of-the-art, Gradient Coating™ technology creates the stylish xenon effect in the headlight and produces a powerful 3700 K bright, white light on the road.

        White light for style

        3700K white light upgrade

        • Type of lamp: HS1
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12 V,35/35 W
        Fully homologated road legal lamp

        Fully homologated road legal lamp

        Philips BlueVision Moto bulbs are fully homologated for road legal use for a safe ride.

        Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity.

        3700K bright white light on the road

        With a white light of 3700K, BlueVision Moto lamps offer a greater visibility on the road as well as a unique effect in the optics which makes you stand out amongst other riders.

        Philips is the choice of major motorcylce manufacturers.

        For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          B1
          EAN1
          8711500777874
          EAN3
          8711500777928

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          up to 3700  K
          Lumens
          600 ±15%  lm

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          White light
          Product highlight
          3700K

        • Product description

          Designation
          HS1 BlueVision
          Range
          BlueVision Moto
          Technology
          Halogen
          Base
          PX43t
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          • Additional high beam
          Marking ECE
          N/A
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Type
          HS1

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          400h

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          35/35  W

        • Ordering information

          Ordering code
          77787430
          Order entry
          12636BVB1

        • Packed product information

          Length
          9.5  cm
          Width
          5  cm
          Height
          12.9  cm
          Net weight per piece
          22.5  g
          Gross weight per piece
          77.5  g
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          10

        • Outerpack information

          Length
          25.9  cm
          Width
          20.1  cm
          Height
          14.6  cm
          Net weight per piece
          225  g
          Gross weight per piece
          0.775  g

