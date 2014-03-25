Search terms

    WhiteVision

    Headlight bulb

    12362WHVS2
      WhiteVision Headlight bulb

      12362WHVS2

      Maximum white light

      The new Philips WhiteVision halogen headlamp delivers an intense, white light with up to 4100 K color temperature, 20% whiter light for ultimate style, and 40% more light* on the road for increased visibility and maximum safety. See all benefits

        Maximum white light

        Maximum whiteness, ultimate brightness

        • Type of lamp: H11
        • Pack of: 2
        • 12 V,55 W
        • Style
        A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

        A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

        Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a color temperature of close to Xenon headlamps, a stylish white cap and brighter light on the road, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips patented 3rd generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.

        100% road legal, 100% intense white light

        100% road legal, 100% intense white light

        WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate in high visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.

        Crisp beam with intense white light

        With 4,300K* white light (i.e. 40% whiter light than standard lamp), Philips WhiteVision headlights illuminate the road ahead with a crisp white beam that eliminates darkness instantly. The premium beam for a premium driving experience.

        Up to 60% more vision to maximize clarity

        A longer beam pattern with 60%* more light enables you to see other road users more clearly. It improves safety, giving you more time to react to potential hazards on the road ahead.

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp to produce a more powerful light and extended lifetime.

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Technical Specifications

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Whiter light
          Product highlight
          4300K

        • Product description

          Application
          Front fog light
          Base
          PGJ19-2
          Designation
          H11 WhiteVision
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Marking ECE
          E1 25M
          Range
          WhiteVision
          Technology
          Halogen
          Type
          H11

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          B3/Tc = 200/400

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          1350 ±10%  lm
          Color temperature
          4100  K

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          55  W
          Voltage
          12  V

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12362WHVS2
          Ordering code
          36935930

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          S2
          EAN1
          8727900369359
          EAN3
          8727900369366

        • Packed product information

          Width
          5.3  cm
          Height
          10.9  cm
          Net weight per piece
          20  g
          Gross weight per piece
          75.5  g
          Length
          10.9  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          10

        • Outerpack information

          Length
          33  cm
          Width
          23.5  cm
          Height
          13  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          1.5  kg

            • Compared to standard halogen lamps
            • *Application varies per bulb type

