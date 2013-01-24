  • 2yrs warranty

    WhiteVision

    Headlight bulb

    12360WHVS2
      Philips WhiteVision lamps add an intense white Xenon look (4300K) to your car headlights for a premium driving experience at night. The increased brightness of up to 60% more light makes it the perfect combination of style and safety. See all benefits

        Safety has never been so attractive

        Intense white Xenon effect

        • Type of lamp: H8
        • Pack of: 2
        • 12 V,35 W
        A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

        Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a color temperature of close to Xenon headlamps, a stylish white cap and brighter light on the road, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips patented 3rd generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.

        100% road legal, 100% intense white light

        WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate in high visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.

        Crisp beam with intense white light

        With 4,300K* white light (i.e. 40% whiter light than standard lamp), Philips WhiteVision headlights illuminate the road ahead with a crisp white beam that eliminates darkness instantly. The premium beam for a premium driving experience.

        Up to 60% more vision to maximize clarity

        A longer beam pattern with 60%* more light enables you to see other road users more clearly. It improves safety, giving you more time to react to potential hazards on the road ahead.

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp to produce a more powerful light and extended lifetime.

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          Halogen
          Type
          H8
          Range
          WhiteVision
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          • Additional high beam
          • Front fog light
          Designation
          H8 WhiteVision
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Base
          PGJ19-2

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          35  W

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          up to 4300 K  K

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12360WHVS2

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          S2A

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          • 4300K
          • Intense white xenon effect

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Compared to standard halogen lamps
            • *Application varies per bulb type