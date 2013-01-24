Home
    X-tremeVision

    Headlight bulb

    12342XVB1
      Philips X-tremeVision halogen headlamp offers up to 100% more vision. X-tremeVision is engineered with state-of-the-art technology for ultimate bright light. It is ECE compliant for road legal use. See all benefits

      Philips X-tremeVision halogen headlamp offers up to 100% more vision. X-tremeVision is engineered with state-of-the-art technology for ultimate bright light. It is ECE compliant for road legal use. See all benefits

      Philips X-tremeVision halogen headlamp offers up to 100% more vision. X-tremeVision is engineered with state-of-the-art technology for ultimate bright light. It is ECE compliant for road legal use. See all benefits

        Feel safe, drive safe

        Boosts your vision on the road

        • Type of lamp: H4
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12 V,60/55 W
        Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

        Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

        Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offers all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights

        Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

        Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

        Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

        Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

        Our lamps are often commended by automotive experts.

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, eliminating the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful lighting. ^Application varies per bulb type.

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

        Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass ideal for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity at the same time.

        See further and react faster with up to 100% more vision

        Based on the unique product design, X-tremeVision is offering ultimate bright light on the road

        Greater driving comfort and safety

        X-tremeVision gives you faster reaction time thanks to an earlier recognition of obstacles and traffic signs. Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is key in preventing accidents. This product actively prevents accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.

        Complying with high quality standards of ECE homologation

        X-tremeVision is fully compliant to ECE for road-legal use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          B1
          EAN1
          8727900350388
          EAN3
          8727900350395

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          60/55  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          450h

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          1650  lm

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12342XVB1
          Ordering code
          35038830

        • Outerpack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.4  kg
          Height
          14.2  cm
          Length
          25.5  cm
          Width
          14.1  cm

        • Product description

          Type
          H4
          Application
          • High beam
          • Front fog light
          • Low beam
          Designation
          H4 X-tremeVision
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          X-tremeVision
          Technology
          Halogen
          Base
          P43t-38

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          40  g
          Height
          13.5  cm
          Length
          • 10.6  cm
          • 5  cm
          Net weight per piece
          21.5  g
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          10
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light
          Product highlight
          100% more vision

