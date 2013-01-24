Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    CrystalVision

    Headlight bulb

    12342CVB1
    • Drive with style Drive with style Drive with style
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      CrystalVision Headlight bulb

      12342CVB1

      Drive with style

      Philips CrystalVision halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your car with up to 4300K bright white light. With the blue coating and the silver top finishing, your car will look more stylish See all benefits

      CrystalVision Headlight bulb

      Drive with style

      Philips CrystalVision halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your car with up to 4300K bright white light. With the blue coating and the silver top finishing, your car will look more stylish See all benefits

      Drive with style

      Philips CrystalVision halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your car with up to 4300K bright white light. With the blue coating and the silver top finishing, your car will look more stylish See all benefits

      CrystalVision Headlight bulb

      Drive with style

      Philips CrystalVision halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your car with up to 4300K bright white light. With the blue coating and the silver top finishing, your car will look more stylish See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all headlights

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        CrystalVision

        CrystalVision

        Headlight bulb

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Drive with style

        Up to 4300K bright white light

        • Type of lamp: H4
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12 V,60/55 W
        • Style
        CrystalVision 4300K bright white light for style upgrade

        CrystalVision 4300K bright white light for style upgrade

        With the blue coating and silver top design, CrystalVision is offering bright white headlight of 4300K to see and to be seen, for both city and country driving

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

        Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

        Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

        Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offers all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights

        Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

        Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

        Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful light. ^Application varies per bulb type

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

        Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

        For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          Halogen
          Application
          • Additional high beam
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Designation
          H4 CrystalVision
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Marking ECE
          N/A
          Range
          CrystalVision
          Base
          P43t-38
          Type
          H4

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          60/55  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          500 h

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          1100 ±15%
          Color temperature
          up to 4300  K

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          B1A

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • Application varies per bulb type