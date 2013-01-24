Home
    Vision

    Headlight bulb

    12336PRB1
      Vision Headlight bulb

      12336PRB1

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Producing up to 30% more vision compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort.

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Producing up to 30% more vision compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort.

        Vision

        Vision

        Headlight bulb

        Feel safe, drive safe

        Up to 30% more vision compared to a standard lamp

        • Type of lamp: H3
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12 V,55 W
        • Style
        Vision bulbs project longer light beams than standard lamps

        Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output . We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life

        Road safety begins with seeing and being seen

        Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps prevent accidents. Philips promotes active safety protection to prevent accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

        Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

        Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

        Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

        Which 12V lamp for which function ? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

        Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

        Award winning car lamp manufacturer

        Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

        Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

        Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          B1
          EAN1
          8711500695611
          EAN3
          8711500695628

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          55  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          400h

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          1450  lm
          Color temperature
          Up to 3200 K

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12336PRB1
          Ordering code
          69561130

        • Outerpack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.2  kg
          Height
          11  cm
          Length
          19.5  cm
          Width
          15.3  cm

        • Product description

          Type
          H3
          Application
          High beam
          Designation
          H3 Vision
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          Vision
          Technology
          Halogen
          Base
          PK22s

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity
          1
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Gross weight per piece
          20  g
          Height
          13.5  cm
          Length
          2.348  cm
          Net weight per piece
          7  g
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          10
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light

