2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
12336PRB1
Feel safe, drive safe
Producing up to 30% more vision compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort.
Type of lamp: H3
12 V,55 W
Up to 30% more vision
Best value for money
Number of bulbs: 1
Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output . We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life
Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps prevent accidents. Philips promotes active safety protection to prevent accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.
For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
4.5
of 5
18
Reviews
JOPW
22/11/2016
Australia
Worth Every Cent
I have a set of these bulbs in both of my classic cars. To be this bright and legal is fantastic. Nothing had to be changed in wiring or switches as they draw less than 5 amps each. I am now going to purchase two H7 bulbs for my toyota.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12342XVPS2 Performance and lifetime
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12342XVPS2 Performance and lifetime
AAAC
28/12/2015
Australia
Excellent globe
Great light output. They look good and appear to be well made. A quality product. Expensive but worth the money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12794UNIX2 Car fog light bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12794UNIX2 Car fog light bulb
Micky53
20/06/2015
Australia
Most superior hesdlight bulb by far the shine like no other
Excellent brightness beam pattern and colour after spending countless hours looking for the right headlight bulb all the other companies don't come close the phillips + 130 bulbs are money well spent highly recommended
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12972XVPS2 Performance and lifetime
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12972XVPS2 Performance and lifetime