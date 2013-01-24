Home
    PowerVision

    Headlight bulb

    12258PWVS2
    60% more light, Comfort and safety
      PowerVision Headlight bulb

      12258PWVS2

      60% more light, Comfort and safety

      For complete control in all driving conditions, Philips PowerVision halogen bulb is the bright choice to drive with confidence.

        PowerVision

        PowerVision

        Headlight bulb

        60% more light, Comfort and safety

        • H1
        • 12V
        • 55W

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Base
          P14,5s
          Description
          H1
          Range
          PWV
          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          55  W

        • Packaging Data

          Packing
          S2

