      DiamondVision car headlight bulb

      12258DVSL

      Drive with style

      Philips DiamondVision halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your car with 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision makes you stand out from the crowd.

        DiamondVision

        DiamondVision

        car headlight bulb

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Drive with style

        Ultimate white light

        • H1
        • 12V
        • 55W
        • 2x T10 LED lamps included
        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, eliminating the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful lighting. ^Application varies per bulb type.

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

        Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

        Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

        Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

        Cool elegance for your headlights

        Philips DiamondVision Vision headlight lamps provide the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights. DiamondVision provide a truly white light for great visibility and style.

        Bright white color match effect for high end look

        Supplied with two colour matching T10 LED position lamps, DiamondVision gives your car lights the premium look of high end cars.

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

        Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

        For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          SL
          EAN1
          8711500782564
          EAN3
          8711500782588

        • Product description

          Technology
          Halogen
          Application
          • Additional high beam
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Range
          DiamondVision
          Type
          H1
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Designation
          H1 DiamondVision
          Base
          P14.5s

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          55  W

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Ultimate white light
          Product highlight
          5000K

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          up to 5000  K
          Lumens [lm]
          800 ±15%

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12258DVSL
          Ordering code
          78256430

        • Outerpack information

          Height
          12.6  cm
          Length
          27.6  cm
          Width
          22.8  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          2.53  kg

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          20
          Gross weight per piece [g]
          126.5
          Height [cm]
          10.9
          Length [cm]
          10.9
          Net weight per piece [g]
          5.95
          Width [cm]
          5.3

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          300 h

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

