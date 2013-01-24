Home
    BlueVision ultra

    Headlight bulb

    • Drive with style Drive with style Drive with style
      BlueVision ultra Headlight bulb

      Drive with style

      BlueVision ultra headlights are for drivers seeking to personalize their vehicles. With BlueVision ultra, drivers enjoy a blue xenon effect thanks to its unique Gradient Coating™ technology,unmatched in a fully homologated road-legal lamp. See all benefits

      Drive with style

      BlueVision ultra headlights are for drivers seeking to personalize their vehicles. With BlueVision ultra, drivers enjoy a blue xenon effect thanks to its unique Gradient Coating™ technology,unmatched in a fully homologated road-legal lamp. See all benefits

        Drive with style

        Ultimate brightness and unique stylish blue light

        • Type of lamp: H1
        • Pack of: 2+2
        • 12 V,55 W
        Give your car a full stylish blue look thanks to the 2 blue W5W offered

        Thanks its exclusive Gradient Coating™ technology, BlueVision ultra further improves the xenon effect in the headlight.

        For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

        Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

        Which 12V lamp for which function ? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

        Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

        Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

        3 700K bright white light on the road

        With a white light of 3 700 K, BlueVision Moto lamps offer a greater visibility on the road and a unique effect in the optics which makes you stand out amongst other riders.

        Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

        Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          SM
          EAN1
          8727900360622
          EAN3
          8727900360639

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          55  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          350h

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          4000  K
          Lumens
          1550 ±15%  lm

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12258BVUSM
          Ordering code
          36062228

        • Outerpack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.42  kg
          Height
          12  cm
          Length
          28.6  cm
          Width
          14.1  cm

        • Product description

          Type
          H1
          Application
          • High beam
          • Front fog light
          • Low beam
          Designation
          H1 BlueVision ultra
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          BlueVision Ultra
          Technology
          Halogen
          Base
          P14,5s

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          84  g
          Height
          13.3  cm
          Length
          5.3  cm
          Net weight per piece
          5.95  g
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          5
          Width
          11  cm

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          Xenon ultimate effect

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

