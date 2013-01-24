Home
    Ultinon Essential Moto LED

    Motorcycle headlight bulb

    11636UEMX1
    • Stand out from the crowd Stand out from the crowd Stand out from the crowd
      Ultinon Essential Moto LED Motorcycle headlight bulb

      11636UEMX1

      Stand out from the crowd

      Compatible with most two-wheelers, this bulb easily upgrades your style and safety. Featuring a stylish look and effective heat management, Ultinon Essential Moto LED headlight bulbs provide consistently high-performing light on the road.

      Ultinon Essential Moto LED Motorcycle headlight bulb

      Stand out from the crowd

      Compatible with most two-wheelers, this bulb easily upgrades your style and safety. Featuring a stylish look and effective heat management, Ultinon Essential Moto LED headlight bulbs provide consistently high-performing light on the road. See all benefits

      Stand out from the crowd

      Compatible with most two-wheelers, this bulb easily upgrades your style and safety. Featuring a stylish look and effective heat management, Ultinon Essential Moto LED headlight bulbs provide consistently high-performing light on the road. See all benefits

      Ultinon Essential Moto LED Motorcycle headlight bulb

      Stand out from the crowd

      Compatible with most two-wheelers, this bulb easily upgrades your style and safety. Featuring a stylish look and effective heat management, Ultinon Essential Moto LED headlight bulbs provide consistently high-performing light on the road. See all benefits

        Stand out from the crowd

        Stylish LED lighting that’s easy to fit

        • LED-HL [~HS1]
        • +100% brighter light
        • 6500 K sharp white light
        • Compact design for 2-wheelers
        Expect long-lasting performance, not early failure

        Expect long-lasting performance, not early failure

        You want bright white LED lights for that modern look. But some who opt for new LED lights are disappointed by the experience. This is usually because the claimed heat-management performance does not materialize in real-world conditions. In other words, they have bought inferior products that fail too quickly. Philips Ultinon Essential LED products are durable and reliable, lasting up to five years under real-life conditions.

        Experience improved visibility

        For enhanced safety and perfect style, choose high-performing Philips Ultinon Essential moto LED with +100% brighter light for better visibility ahead of you. The uniform, accurate beam pattern allows you to see well and be seen for your safety

        Enjoy a stylish, white-light experience

        For that modern, high-end look, customize your motorcycle with Ultinon Essential moto LED headlights. With a color temperature of 6500 Kelvin, these lights project a trendy, white light. Stand out from the crowd with a stylish beam.

        Excellent cooling via effective heat dissipation

        Heat management is critical to the performance of LED lights. The built-in aluminum heatsink with anodized coating for effective heat dissipation helps Philips Ultinon Essential moto LED headlights disperse heat effectively, so they always perform at optimal brightness (even when very hot – unlike inferior quality LEDs). And they also last longer, so you don’t have to replace them as often.

        Compact design for quick and simple installation

        The compact design of the Ultinon Essential Moto LED makes installation simple. Even in the smallest two-wheeler headlamps, you’ll have space to fit these bulbs.

        Highest quality Philips automotive lighting

        Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          X1
          EAN1
          8719018004307
          EAN3
          8719018004314

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          6500  K
          Lumens
          500

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Transform your lights
          Product highlight
          Philips LED lamps

        • Product description

          Range
          Ultinon Essential Moto
          Technology
          LED
          Base
          PX43t
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Type
          LED-HL [~HS1]
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Designation
          LED-HL [˜HS1]

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          5 years

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          6  W

        • Ordering information

          Ordering code
          430730
          Order entry
          11636UEMX1

        • Packed product information

          Height
          11.5  cm
          Length
          6.5  cm
          Width
          4.5  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Pack Quantity
          1
          Net weight per piece [g]
          31

        • Outerpack information

          Height
          7.9  cm
          Length
          23.6  cm
          Net weight per piece
          481.5  g
          Width
          19.1  cm
          Gross weight per piece [kg]
          568.5

