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    • Feel unique, enjoy the difference Feel unique, enjoy the difference Feel unique, enjoy the difference

      Ultinon Essential LED Car headlight bulb

      11342UEX2

      Feel unique, enjoy the difference

      Compatible with most cars, you can easily upgrade your style and safety. Featuring a stylish look and ThermalCool heat dissipation technology, Ultinon Essential LED [˜H4] headlight bulbs provide consistently high-performing light.

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      Ultinon Essential LED Car headlight bulb

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      Feel unique, enjoy the difference

      Stylish LED lighting that’s easy to fit

      • Type of lamp: H4
      • 6,500 K stylish white light
      • Fits major car models
      • Innovative heat dissipation
      • Number of bulbs: 2
      Philips technology for bright white lights

      Philips technology for bright white lights

      For that modern high-end look, customize your car with Ultinon Essential LED headlights. With 6000 Kelvin color temperature, these lights project a stylish, white light. Featuring innovative heat management system, these LED bulbs provide a consistently bright beam of light for your journey.

      ThermalCool heat management for superior performance

      ThermalCool heat management for superior performance

      Heat management is a critical factor in the performance of LED lights. Built with a unique one-piece design, Philips Ultinon Essential LED headlights dissipate heat effectively, so they always perform at the optimal brightness level (even when they get very hot – unlike inferior quality LEDs). And they also last longer, so you don’t have to replace them as often. Unique ThermalCool technology has been tested in real-life automotive conditions, not just in the laboratory (unlike many competitive products). So you can have confidence in their stated high performance.

      Excellent cooling material for effective heat dissipation

      Excellent cooling material for effective heat dissipation

      Ultinon Essential LEDs are highly resistant to heat damage because they’re built from superior materials. Many competitive products can start to emit a weaker beam of light when the LEDs get hot, because they use inferior metals and have less efficient heat dissipation technology. Ultinon Essential LED headlights contain a heat sink with flexible copper braids and an aluminum burner, which help heat to escape quickly, so you get a consistently powerful beam of light throughout your entire journey.

      Compact design for quick and simple installation

      Compact design for quick and simple installation

      The compact design of the Ultinon Essential LED bulbs make installation simple. Even in the smallest headlamps, you’ll have space to fit these bulbs. Because of the flexible copper braids of the heat sink, and the curved control box, you can fit your new LED lights in cars where other products would be too bulky.

      Expect long-lasting performance, not early failure

      Expect long-lasting performance, not early failure

      You want bright white LED lights for that modern look. But some people who opt for new LED lights are disappointed with their experience. This is usually because the claimed heat management performance does not tally up with real world conditions. In other words, they have bought inferior products that fail too quickly. Philips Ultinon Essential LED products are durable and reliable, lasting up to five years under real-life conditions.

      See more and avoid dangerous glare with a precise beam

      Thanks to the precise optical design of Philips Ultinon Essential LED, the light will be projected just where you need it on the road. Not only will you be able to spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence, you’ll avoid blinding other drivers with dangerous glare (making everyone on the road safer). For a sharp beam, it’s also important that the bulb is correctly positioned in your headlamp. Using adjustable connector rings, you can ensure perfect alignment for optimal light performance and enhanced road safety.

      Highest quality Philips automotive lighting

      Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips lamps are generally compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        Philips LED lamps

      • Product description

        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Base
        P43t-38
        Designation
        11342UEX2
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        Ultinon Essential LED
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        [~H4]

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        Up to 5 years

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        6000 K

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        17  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11342UEX2
        Ordering code
        5117231

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        X2
        EAN1
        8719018051172
        EAN3
        8719018051189

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        1460  g
        Length
        30.5  cm
        Width
        16.5  cm
        Height
        20.5  cm
        Net weight per piece
        1260  g
        Pack Quantity
        2
        MOQ (for professionals)
        6

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        116.7  cm
        Width
        92.7  cm
        Height
        123.6  cm

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      • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.

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