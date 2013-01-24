Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Ultinon Essential LED

    Car headlight bulb

    11342UEX2
    • Feel unique, enjoy the difference Feel unique, enjoy the difference Feel unique, enjoy the difference
      -{discount-value}

      Ultinon Essential LED Car headlight bulb

      11342UEX2

      Feel unique, enjoy the difference

      Compatible with most cars, you can easily upgrade your style and safety. Featuring a stylish look and ThermalCool heat dissipation technology, Ultinon Essential LED [˜H4] headlight bulbs provide consistently high-performing light. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Ultinon Essential LED Car headlight bulb

      Feel unique, enjoy the difference

      Compatible with most cars, you can easily upgrade your style and safety. Featuring a stylish look and ThermalCool heat dissipation technology, Ultinon Essential LED [˜H4] headlight bulbs provide consistently high-performing light. See all benefits

      Feel unique, enjoy the difference

      Compatible with most cars, you can easily upgrade your style and safety. Featuring a stylish look and ThermalCool heat dissipation technology, Ultinon Essential LED [˜H4] headlight bulbs provide consistently high-performing light. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Ultinon Essential LED Car headlight bulb

      Feel unique, enjoy the difference

      Compatible with most cars, you can easily upgrade your style and safety. Featuring a stylish look and ThermalCool heat dissipation technology, Ultinon Essential LED [˜H4] headlight bulbs provide consistently high-performing light. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all headlights

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Ultinon Essential LED

        Ultinon Essential LED

        Car headlight bulb

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Feel unique, enjoy the difference

        Stylish LED lighting that’s easy to fit

        • LED-HL [~H4]
        • 6000 K bright white light
        • Fits major car models
        • Innovative heat dissipation
        Philips technology for bright white lights

        Philips technology for bright white lights

        For that modern high-end look, customize your car with Ultinon Essential LED headlights. With 6000 Kelvin color temperature, these lights project a stylish, white light. Featuring innovative heat management system, these LED bulbs provide a consistently bright beam of light for your journey.

        ThermalCool heat management for superior performance

        ThermalCool heat management for superior performance

        Heat management is a critical factor in the performance of LED lights. Built with a unique one-piece design, Philips Ultinon Essential LED headlights dissipate heat effectively, so they always perform at the optimal brightness level (even when they get very hot – unlike inferior quality LEDs). And they also last longer, so you don’t have to replace them as often. Unique ThermalCool technology has been tested in real-life automotive conditions, not just in the laboratory (unlike many competitive products). So you can have confidence in their stated high performance.

        Excellent cooling material for effective heat dissipation

        Excellent cooling material for effective heat dissipation

        Ultinon Essential LEDs are highly resistant to heat damage because they’re built from superior materials. Many competitive products can start to emit a weaker beam of light when the LEDs get hot, because they use inferior metals and have less efficient heat dissipation technology. Ultinon Essential LED headlights contain a heat sink with flexible copper braids and an aluminum burner, which help heat to escape quickly, so you get a consistently powerful beam of light throughout your entire journey.

        Compact design for quick and simple installation

        Compact design for quick and simple installation

        The compact design of the Ultinon Essential LED bulbs make installation simple. Even in the smallest headlamps, you’ll have space to fit these bulbs. Because of the flexible copper braids of the heat sink, and the curved control box, you can fit your new LED lights in cars where other products would be too bulky.

        Expect long-lasting performance, not early failure

        Expect long-lasting performance, not early failure

        You want bright white LED lights for that modern look. But some people who opt for new LED lights are disappointed with their experience. This is usually because the claimed heat management performance does not tally up with real world conditions. In other words, they have bought inferior products that fail too quickly. Philips Ultinon Essential LED products are durable and reliable, lasting up to five years under real-life conditions.

        See more and avoid dangerous glare with a precise beam

        Thanks to the precise optical design of Philips Ultinon Essential LED, the light will be projected just where you need it on the road. Not only will you be able to spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence, you’ll avoid blinding other drivers with dangerous glare (making everyone on the road safer). For a sharp beam, it’s also important that the bulb is correctly positioned in your headlamp. Using adjustable connector rings, you can ensure perfect alignment for optimal light performance and enhanced road safety.

        Highest quality Philips automotive lighting

        Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips lamps are generally compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          X2
          EAN1
          8719018051172
          EAN3
          8719018051189

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Range
          Ultinon Essential LED
          Type
          [~H4]
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Designation
          11342UEX2
          Base
          P43t-38

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          17  W
          Voltage
          12  V

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          Philips LED lamps

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          6000 K

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11342UEX2
          Ordering code
          5117231

        • Outerpack information

          Height
          123.6  cm
          Length
          116.7  cm
          Width
          92.7  cm

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          1460  g
          Height
          20.5  cm
          Length
          30.5  cm
          Net weight per piece
          1260  g
          Width
          16.5  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          6
          Pack Quantity
          2

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 5 years

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.