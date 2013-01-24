Home
      H7 headlights feature a wide variety of lamp brackets, creating complexity at installation. With Philips connector rings, ensure that your bulbs fit the largest selection of car models.

      H7 headlights feature a wide variety of lamp brackets, creating complexity at installation. With Philips connector rings, ensure that your bulbs fit the largest selection of car models.

      H7 headlights feature a wide variety of lamp brackets, creating complexity at installation. With Philips connector rings, ensure that your bulbs fit the largest selection of car models. See all benefits

        Easy to fit

        Improves fit of LED headlights

        • Type C
        • Compatible with most cars
        Connector rings for sure fit

        Connector rings for sure fit

        With H7 connector rings featuring a wide variety of lamp brackets, consumers face difficulties to fit some LED lights. Optional connector rings make sure that Philips LED bulbs fit the largest selection of car models to give you peace of mind and enjoy great light performance.

        Check for compatibility with your car

        Check for compatibility with your car

        On www.philips.com/automotive, you will find the relevant information to assess whether an optional connector ring is required for your car model. There are three versions available: Type A, supplied with the Philips LED-HL [H7]. Type B and Type C, separately sold options to ensure fit with additional car models. A positive list guides you to the correct choice. Type C is compatible with Philips Ultinon and Ultinon Essential LED-HL [~H7].

        Durable metal for long-lasting performance

        Durable metal for long-lasting performance

        Unlike most inferior quality connector rings, Philips Type B and C LED connector rings are made of durable metal, resistant to high temperatures. These connector rings have been tested in real-life automotive conditions so you can have confidence in their lasting performance and don’t have to replace them as often.

        Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

        Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

        The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. Enjoy a safer and smoother drive.

        Check for compatobility with your car

        There are four versions available: Type A, supplied with the Philips LED-HL [H7]. Type B, Type C and Type D separately sold options to ensure fit with additional car models. Type C is compatible with Philips Ultinon and Ultinon Essential LED-HL [~H7].

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Designation
          11172CX2
          Range
          • LED
          • Connector rings LED-HL [~H7]
          Type
          Type C

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Sure fit
          Product highlight
          LED connectors

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11172CX2
          Ordering code
          5123330

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8719018051233
          EAN3
          8719018051240
          Packaging type
          X2

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          80  g
          Height
          15.1  cm
          Length
          8.5  cm
          Net weight per piece
          60  g
          Width
          19.5  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Pack Quantity
          2

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.