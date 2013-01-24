Home
    OneBlade

    This is not a shaver.
    This is OneBlade Pro.  

    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair.

    OneBlade Pro starter kit

    Check

    Replaceable blade lasts up to 4 months*

    Check
    Waterproof handle for wet or dry use
    Check
    12 length settings
    Check
    Full LED digital display
    Check
    Ultra charge long battery
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $109.00
    * For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
    OneBlade Pro does it all

    Trim, edge, and shave any length of hair

    Trim

    How to trim with OneBlade Pro to a preferred stubble length
    Trim your beard to a perfect, even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 12 locked length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.

    Edge

    How to style and edge with OneBlade Pro
    Get the perfect edge on your style with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. It's fast and easy to line up your style in seconds.

    Shave

    How to shave with OneBlade Pro with stubble
    OneBlade does not get too close, so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair with comfort.

    Reviews of OneBlade

    Be the first to review this item

    OneBlade replacement blades

    The blade lasts up to four months*

    Replace the blades of your OneBlade every 4 months for optimal performance

    Buy OneBlade plus hassle-free subscription plan

    Philips OneBlade with a hassle free subscription plan
    Always have a fresh blade on hand. Sign up for our Replace & Refresh subscription plan to get a new blade delivered every four months and save 10% off suggested retail price.
    Learn more
    The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace the blade every four months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.
    Learn more
    * For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

    Unique OneBlade technology

    Philips OneBlade Unique Technology
    Unique OneBlade technology
    Fast moving cutter moves 200x per second, powering through even the longest hair.
    Dual protection system
    Glide coating and rounded tips protect your skin.

      See what guys from the OneBlade community have to say

      * Early buyers of OneBlade were given points for prizes in exchange for sharing their feedback and videos about the product.
      OneBlade user: stubble beard

      I tried going against the grain, through thick patches - it doesn't matter. No pulling, and no razor burn.

       

      Jwbarger (Jonathan Barger)

      With one pass of the OneBlade without a stubble guard, the hair is gone. It's magical.

       

      jonjonphillips (Jon Phillips)

      OneBlade user: stubble
      OneBlade user: stubble beard

      Feels greet in the hand and easy to get straight edges.

       

      Ogresham (Orion Gresham)

      The OneBlade effortlessly cut through the hairs without any pulling or discomfort.

       

      Badger8883

      OneBlade users: close to clean shave

      Are you ready? Get your OneBlade Pro now

      Philips OneBlade Pro
      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $109.00

      Explore our other OneBlade products

      Philips OneBlade replacement blades

      OneBlade replacement packs

      Have a fresh blade on hand when you need it. Choose from a 1-blade or 2-blade pack.
      Learn more
      OneBlade

      Trim, edge and share with OneBlade

      Meet the revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and edge, on any length of hair.
      Learn more

