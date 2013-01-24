Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au
OneBlade
This is not a shaver. This is OneBlade Pro.
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair.
OneBlade Pro starter kit
Replaceable blade lasts up to 4 months*
Waterproof handle for wet or dry use
12 length settings
Full LED digital display
Ultra charge long battery
Philips shop price
Suggested retail price: $109.00
* For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
OneBlade Pro does it all
Trim, edge, and shave any length of hair
Trim
Trim your beard to a perfect, even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 12 locked length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.
Edge
Get the perfect edge on your style with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. It's fast and easy to line up your style in seconds.
Shave
OneBlade does not get too close, so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair with comfort.