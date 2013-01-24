Wow! I was really surprised at how quickly the Airfryer cooks. Not only that, it cooks evenly so you don’t need to check/move the food around. Just set the temperature/ timer and off you go without having to watch over it. Got to love that! It is so great to be able to cook your favourites with minimum oil (or no oil at all!) The Airfryer has really taken the stress out of cooking for me and my kids are loving the results!



SHELBYWARD

