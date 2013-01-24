Home
Ride with peace of mind

Philips Motorcycle Lighting, your ultimate choice for the road ahead

   

 

  • No.1 choice of major motorcycle manufacturers
  • Original equipment at highest quality standards
  • 100 years of experience in Automotive
  • Vibration resistant motorcycle lamps from 10G up to 15G (gravitational force)
  • High quality quartz glass
    • Feel safe

       

      See and be seen while preventing glare for oncoming road-users

      Philips Innovation & you

    • Ride Safe

       

      Road safety begins with seeing and being seen. Light is the 1st and only part of the safety circle that actually helps prevent accidents. Philips lighting solutions provide a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output combined with long-lasting performance.

    • Ride with Style

       

      Customers are looking for performance and innovation without sacrifcing style. Philips is on the forefront of producing stylish lighting solutions for the most demanding riders to make them stand out from the crowd.

      30% more light^
      WeatherVision Moto

      Available in:

      H4*, H7, HS1 

      *60% more light

      ^compared to a standard lamp

      40% more light with an orange effect^
      Cityvision Moto

      Available in:

      H4, H7, HS1

      ^compared to a standard lamp

      100% more light^
      X-tremeVision Moto

      Available in:

      H4, H7, HS1

      ^compared to a standard lamp

      Xenon Ultimate Effect
      BlueVision Moto

      Available in:

      H4, H7, HS1

      Color light: White 3200K
      Overall performance
      Color light: White 3250K
      Overall performance
      Color light: White 3350K
      Overall performance
      Color light: White 4000K
      Overall performance
