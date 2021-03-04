Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free delivery

    • 2yrs warranty

    • 30 -day free returns

    • 2-7days delivery

    Products
    HD8752/03 Saeco Intelia Evo Super-automatic espresso machine
    Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
    View product

    Saeco Intelia Evo Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8752/03

    My Philips/Saeco espresso machine does not froth the milk well

    If the frothing quality of the milk from your Philips/Saeco Espresso Machine is lower than expected try our tips to solve this issue yourself. 

    Milk temperature

    Milk temperature can affect the frothing quality. We advise to always use cold refrigerated milk to ensure great milk foam.

    Amount of milk

    To prevent air from being drawn in and to ensure a perfect frothing result, it is important that you use enough milk. Try increasing the amount of milk to improve the milk foam.

    Milk type

    Different types of milk can result in a different amount and quality of foam. We recommend that you use one of the following types of milk:
    • Semi-skimmed cow's milk
    • Full-fat cow's milk
    • Lactose-free milk

    The milk system is dirty

    Always make sure that all parts are clean when using the milk system. Clean the parts according to the information in the article "How to clean and maintain my Philips/Saeco espresso machine" or refer to the user manual.

    Always pay special attention to cleaning the milk circuit system in your coffee machine. Try to prevent milk from drying up in it, as dried up milk is difficult to remove.

    Note: Only the LatteGo milk system is dishwasher safe. Other milk systems, such as milk carafes, are not dishwasher safe.

    If the machine still does not work after you have cleaned it and tried other tips, please contact us for further assistance.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HD8752/03 , HD8752/94 , HD8753/03 , HD8966/13 , HD8768/03 , HD8761/03 , HD8762/03 , HD8855/03 , HD8857/03 , HD8750/13 , HD8753/25 , HD8752/25 , HD8753/23 , HD8930/13 , HD8751/23 , HD8752/23 , HD8946/03 , RI9735/82 , RI9305/03 , HD8745/04 , RI9702/03 , HD8943/13 , HD8856/03 , HD8854/03 , HD8839/11 , HD8838/02 , HD8837/03 , HD8747/01 , HD8833/13 , HD8836/11 , HD8946/01 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

    Related issues

    Other issues

    Error notifications (1)
    Alarm (1)
    Grinder (1)

    Looking for information about a different product?

    Search terms
    Recommended results
      Where can I find my product number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual
      Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
      Search results for {words} ({number} products)

      We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

      Show products Hide products

      We found more than 1 product.

      Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

      Product image

      Product description

      Model number

      Back to all products
      Register your product
      Register your product

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register your product

      Subscribe to receive email from Philips - Don’t miss out!

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.