A dirty filter will prevent air from flowing as it should and as a result it will cause your vacuum's suction power to be low. As a result, your vacuum might not be cleaning well or as expected.

Depending on your vacuum model, it will have a motor protection filter and/or an exhaust filter.

When the motor protection filter is dirty:

Usually, the motor protection filter can be found behind the dust bag or dust container.

This filter should be cleaned every 4 to 6 weeks (depending on the model you have).

Also depending on the specific vacuum model, in some vacuums this filter should be cleaned by tapping it over a bin/brushing the dust, and in other vacuums it can be washed with water. Please check the indications for your specific model.

When the exhaust filter is dirty:

The exhaust filter is located at the back of your Philips vacuum cleaner, behind the motor.

This filter should not be washed or cleaned: it should be replaced once a year (unless the filter in your vacuum model is not replaceable)