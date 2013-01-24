Our Anti-colic bottle is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort, while also minimising feeding interruptions. With its integrated anti-colic valve, air is vented away from the baby's tummy.
Keep air away from your baby's tummy
Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*
Shaped for a secure latch
Easy cleaning and assembly
Wide neck bottle for easy cleaning
Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding
The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
Easy to clean and assemble with few parts
Our Anti-colic bottle has few parts for quick and simple assembly.
Easy to hold
The unique bottle shape makes this bottle easy to hold and grip in any direction.
What other mums say about Philips Avent Anti-colic baby bottles
1 Based on 2019 online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 8,000 female users of childcare brands and products in USA, Germany, France, UK, Russia, China and Italy
* Our unique AirFree vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air as they drink, by drawing air away from the teat. Reducing the amount of air your baby ingests can help with common feeding issues, such as colic, reflux and gas.