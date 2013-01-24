Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free delivery

    • 2yrs warranty

    • 30 -day free returns

    • 2-7days delivery

    NutriU app

      Healthy eating starts with easy Airfryer recipes.


      Want to make the most of your Philips Airfryer? Then you need the NutriU-app. The recipe app loaded with the best Airfryer recipes, tips and recommendations. Search hundreds of Airfryer recipes in the recipe finder, share your culinary creations and get ideas and inspiration for your own creations.

       

      Download the NutriU-app for easy Airfryer recipes.
      Philips NutirU app
      App Store
      Google Play Store

      2000+

      Recipes

      4.5/5

      Rating & Reviews       

      91K+

      Monthly active users

      Get inspired by easy Airfryer recipes for chicken, fries, pizza, vegetables and even dessert.

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Questions & Answers

      How do I download the NutriU-app?
      You can download the NutriU-app both on the Apple App Store and Google Play Apps. Simply click on the links above or open the relevant app store program on your device and search for NutriU.
      What kind of recipes can I find in the NutriU-app?
      The NutriU app contains hundreds of recipes for frying, baking, roasting and grilling. From French fries and fried chicken to bread and brownies, you can find recipes to suit any taste and diet.
      Can I upload new recipes to NutriU-app?
      Yes! If you cook up a tasty Airfryer recipe, you can save and upload it to your very own cookbook on the NutriU-app. Now, store all your favourite recipes in one handy location.
      Can I share my recipes with other NutriU-app users?
      Following and sharing content with other chefs is only available in the Netherlands, Germany and Austria at this time. You can still enjoy the full app functionality, including saving favorite recipes and creating your own recipes, in all other markets.

      Download the NutriU-app 
      All the best Airfryer recipes at your fingertips.

      Philips NutirU app
      App Store
      Google Play Store

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations