My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner produces a loud or unusual sound

If your Philips AquaTrio (Pro) Vacuum Cleaner is making a loud or unusual sound, there might be some possible causes. Discover here to resolve this.
The powerful AquaTrio (Pro) motor is on
Your Philips AquaTrio (Pro) Vacuum Cleaner is equipped with a very powerful motor, and this causes it to be louder than other vacuums cleaners.
An object is stuck in the nozzle
Your vacuum might have picked up an object (e.g. a small rock) and this could be trapped in the nozzle causing a rattling noise. Open the lid of the nozzle and remove the trapped object.
The brushes are worn out
When your AquaTrio (Pro) brushes are worn out, your vacuum could produce a louder sound than usual. If this is the case, replace the brushes.
Note: your AquaTrio (Pro)'s brushes should be replaced every 6 months.
There is a technical malfunction
If you have checked all the above and your vacuum still produces a sound, then it might have a technical malfunction. In this case, please contact us.