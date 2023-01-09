ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

Support homepage

Philips Support

My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner produces a loud or unusual sound

If your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner is making a loud or unusual sound, there might be some possible causes. Depending on your model, please see below for how to resolve this.

My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner produces a loud or unusual sound

The information on this page applies to the following models: FC7088/71 .

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage