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    Philips Support

    My Philips juicer is not working

    Published on 24 June 2026

    If your Philips juicer is not working, there can be several reasons. Please find out how we can help you.

    If your Philips juicer is not plugged in properly, it won't work. Please make sure that it is correctly plugged in.

    If the lid is incorrectly assembled, the juicer won't work as the safety function is not properly activated. Please make sure that the lid is properly assembled.

    When the locking arm is not positioned or closed correctly, your juicer won't work as the safety function is not properly activated. Please make sure that the locking arm is closed properly.

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