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X5006/06
Close shave. Extra skin protection*
Minimize skin irritation to look and feel your best every day. Philips 5000X Series with Skin Protect technology is made to give you a close shave with extra skin protection. Clinically tested on sensitive skin.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wet & dry electric shaver
Total
recurring payment
Shave with comfort. The SkinGlide Protective Coating with 100.000 micro-beads per square centimeter improves gliding by 20%** to minimize skin irritation.
The fully flexible shaving head turns 360 to give you optimal skin contact even in difficult areas and catch hairs avoiding excessive pressure peaks to minimize irritation.
Our shaver's blades are made from surgical-grade European steel that resists corrosion and prevents the blades from impurities. Hypoallergenic steel is skin friendly.
Enjoy the long-lasting performance with the 27 self-sharpening PowerCut blades from stainless steel. With 56.000 cutting actions per minute you cut each hair effectively and get a close shave and smooth, even finish every time.
Take control of your shave. The rounded grip pattern is specially designed so you can hold the shaver in any position without slipping, even under the shower.
Whichever way you prefer to shave, the shaver works with your needs. Make it comfortable and dry, or refreshing and wet. Shave with gel or foam, or under the shower.
Shave under the shower without worry. The shaver is designed to be fully washable and showerproof
When you're ready just click the attachment onto the handle and perfect your style.
You can easily clean the shaver. Just press the One-Touch button to open the shaver head, rinse and go.
Ensure your shaver doesn’t run out of battery unexpectedly. Press and hold the on/off LED button for 3 seconds to lock the shaver for travel, so it can't accidentally turn on and drain the battery.
Get 50 minutes of shaving time from a 1-hour charge, or plug in for instant continuous power. In a hurry? Just 5 minutes of charging gives you enough power for one full shave.
At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. This packaging is recyclable and comes without any plastic parts. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adaptor, please contact us via Consumer Care Center: www.philips.com/support
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Skin Protect technology
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