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    • The pocket classic The pocket classic The pocket classic

      Portable FM/AM radio

      TAR1509/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      The pocket classic

      Take radio with you! Enjoy great reception and crisp, clear sound from the portable FM/AM radio that’s small enough to slip into your pocket. Music to sports to news, simple controls make it easy to find your favorite stations on the go.

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      Portable FM/AM radio

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      The pocket classic

      • FM/AM
      • Analog tuning
      • Battery operated
      Classic design, clear sound, great reception

      Classic design, clear sound, great reception

      You get crisp, clear sound for all your favorites with this super-portable FM/AM radio. Analog tuning makes it easy to find what you're looking for, and the long telescopic antenna enables the best possible reception wherever you are.

      Simple, one-handed control

      Simple, one-handed control

      Two thumbwheels let you tune the radio and control the volume, and there's a handy side switch for changing between FM and AM wavebands. The large, clear tuning window lets you see which frequency you're tuned to, and an LED indicator lights up when the signal is strong.

      Super portable with a headphone port for private listening

      Super portable with a headphone port for private listening

      This analog radio is easily small enough to slip into a pocket, or you can let it hang from your wrist using the included lanyard. 2x AAA batteries power the sound, and there's a headphone port for private listening: perfect if you want to hear the latest sports scores while you're out shopping!

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        100 mW
        Sound System
        Mono
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)

      • Loudspeakers

        Full range driver diameter
        1.5"
        Number of full range drivers
        1

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth
        No
        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5mm)
        Audio in
        No

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • AM
        RDS
        No

      • Power

        Battery type
        AAA size (LR3)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        2

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        15.8  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        8.8  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 14424 8
        Gross weight
        0.16  kg
        Nett weight
        0.115  kg
        Tare weight
        0.045  kg
        UPC
        8 40063 20366 2

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        11.8  cm
        Width
        5.6  cm
        Depth
        2.2  cm
        Weight
        0.096  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        No
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        No

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate
      Badge-D2C

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