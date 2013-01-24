Home
    Star Wars special edition

    Dry electric shaver

    SW3700/07
    Convenient, close shave
      Star Wars special edition Dry electric shaver

      SW3700/07
      Convenient, close shave

      Choose the path to a close, convenient shave. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly over your skin for a protective shave.

        Star Wars special edition

        Star Wars special edition

        Dry electric shaver

        Convenient, close shave

        Wield the force!

        • ComfortCut Blade System
        • 4-direction Flex Heads
        • Pop-up trimmer
        Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

        Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

        Get a comfortable dry shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

        27 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

        27 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

        27 self-sharpening blades. 56000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing - no matter in which direction they're growing.

        Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

        Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

        Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.

        40 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

        40 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

        You'll have 40+ minutes of running time – that's about 13 shaves – on an eight-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and mustache

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and mustache

        Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a mustache and trimming sideburns.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • ComfortCut Blade System
          • 27 self-sharpening blades
          Contour following
          4-direction Flex Heads

        • Accessories

          Pop-up trimmer included
          Yes
          Maintenance
          Protective cap

        • Power

          Run time
          40 min / 13 shaves
          Charging
          8 hours full charge
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          2  W
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          • Cordless use
          • Unplug before use

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling
          Color
          Star Wars R2-D2

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

