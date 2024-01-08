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    • Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics

      1000 Series Garment steamer

      STE1040/20

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics

      The Philips Garment Steamer 1000 Series is your everyday companion for easy de-wrinkling. Thanks to multiple steam settings and the large water tank, you can conveniently steam all kinds of fabrics quickly and effectively without interruptions.

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      1000 Series Garment steamer

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      Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics

      Long-lasting steam with 1.8L water tank

      • 1.8L detachable water tank
      • Integrated Styleboard
      • 3 steam settings
      • 36 g/min continuous steam
      • Up to 99.9% of bacteria* removed
      Large and detachable water tank

      Large and detachable water tank

      The large 1.8L water tank can be detached for easy refill to ensure long steaming sessions with no interruptions.

      Continuous steam up to 36g/min

      Continuous steam up to 36g/min

      The steam engine produces 36g/min of powerful continuous steam to enable de-wrinkling with only a few strokes

      Multiple steam settings for better results

      Multiple steam settings for better results

      Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabric. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.

      Integrated Styleboard for enhanced support

      Integrated Styleboard for enhanced support

      The StyleBoard provides reliable support while steaming. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and board for crisp results.

      45 seconds heat up time, to be ready in no time

      45 seconds heat up time, to be ready in no time

      Whenever you need it, the steamer is ready in 45 seconds to help you with last minute touch-ups.

      Safe on all ironable fabrics

      Safe on all ironable fabrics

      The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments

      Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments

      Prolonged hot steam kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* and removes odors to keep garments fresh.

      Adjustable double poles for various height settings

      Adjustable double poles for various height settings

      The double poles can be adjusted to the desired height to hang your garments and steam them comfortably.

      Integrated accessories for improved performance

      Integrated accessories for improved performance

      Extra accessories are included with the steamer to enhance your steaming experience: a heat-proof glove for extra protection, a fabric brush for deeper steam penetration and a hanger on top for better convenience.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Heat up time
        45 seconds
        Water tank capacity
        1.8L

      • Calc management

        Limescale management
        Easy rinse

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        • 220-240 V  V
        • 110 V (TW)  V
        Material steam plate
        Plastic
        Pole(s)
        Double poles
        Integrated wheels
        No
        Power
        • 1600 W (TW)
        • 1800 W
        Country of production
        China
        Steam rate
        36 g/min
        Steam boost
        No
        Steam settings
        3
        Steam trigger
        No
        Water tank
        1.8L detachable
        Accessories
        Hanger, Glove, Brush

      • Design

        Color
        Blue

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Power cord length
        1.5  m
        Hose length
        1.33  m
        Iron dock
        Yes, frontal, on top
        Automatic shut-off
        No

      • Guarantee

        General warranty
        2 years

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        35 x 34.7 x 42.7  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        5.00  kg
        Dimensions of the steamplate
        55.67 cm²
        Dimensions of the ironing mat (W x H x L)
        32.7 x 60.8 cm
        Weight of the steamer head
        270 g
        Total weight of the product
        3.23 kg
        Product dimensions (W x H x L) stowed away
        NA
        Product dimensions (W x H x L) fully extended
        30.3 x 168.2 x 43.4 cm

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      • *tested by third party institute for E. Coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time

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