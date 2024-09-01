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    • Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics

      1000 Series Garment steamer

      STE1020/40

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics

      The Philips Garment Steamer 1000 Series is your everyday companion for easy de-wrinkling. Thanks to multiple steam settings and the large water tank, you can conveniently steam all kinds of fabrics quickly and effectively without interruptions.

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      1000 Series Garment steamer

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      Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics

      Long-lasting steam with 1.8L water tank

      • 1.8L detachable water tank
      • Integrated hanger on top
      • 3 steam settings
      • 36 g/min continuous steam
      • Up to 99.9% of bacteria* removed
      Large and detachable water tank

      Large and detachable water tank

      The large 1.8L water tank can be detached for easy refill to ensure long steaming sessions with no interruptions.

      Continuous steam up to 36g/min

      Continuous steam up to 36g/min

      The steam engine produces 36g/min of powerful continuous steam to enable de-wrinkling with only a few strokes

      Multiple steam settings for better results

      Multiple steam settings for better results

      Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabric. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.

      45 seconds heat up time, to be ready in no time

      45 seconds heat up time, to be ready in no time

      Whenever you need it, the steamer is ready in 45 seconds to help you with last minute touch-ups.

      Safe on all ironable fabrics

      Safe on all ironable fabrics

      The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments

      Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments

      Prolonged hot steam kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* and removes odors to keep garments fresh.

      Compact design for easy storage

      Compact design for easy storage

      Thanks to the compact design of the base and the collapsible double poles, the steamer can be easily stored after use

      Adjustable double poles for various height settings

      Adjustable double poles for various height settings

      The double poles can be adjusted to the desired height to hang your garments and steam them comfortably.

      Integrated accessories for improved performance

      Integrated accessories for improved performance

      Extra accessories are included with the steamer to enhance your steaming experience: a heat-proof glove for extra protection, a fabric brush for deeper steam penetration and a hanger on top for better convenience.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product type
        Stand steamer
        Heat up time
        45 sec
        Soleplate material
        Plastic
        Calc management
        Easy rinse
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        1800 ml
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Extra large filling hole
        Yes
        Variable steam levels
        3
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Integrated power plug
        Yes
        Silicone steam hose
        Yes
        Warranty/Guarantee
        2 years

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        1800 W
        Continuous steam rate
        36 g/min
        Steam-on-demand
        No
        Steam boost
        No
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V

      • Safety

        Automatic shut-off
        No
        Safety carry lock
        No
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Soleplate dimensions
        55.67 cm²
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        30.3 x 168.2 x 43.4 cm
        Package dimensions (WxHxL)
        35 x 34.7 x 42.7 cm
        Power cord length
        1.5 m
        Hose cord length
        1.27 m
        Steamer head weight
        0.27 kg
        Product Weight
        2.95 kg
        Total weight with packaging
        4.80 kg

      • Design

        Integrated wheels
        No
        Color
        Soft red

      • Accessories

        Garment hanger
        Yes
        StyleBoard
        No
        StyleMat
        No
        Adjustable pole(s)
        Yes
        MyEssence fragrance cap
        No
        Iron dock
        Yes, frontal, on top
        Brush
        Yes
        Glove
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Energy-saving mode (Eco function)
        Yes
        Packaging
        Sustainable pack
        User Manual
        Yes

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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      • *tested by third party institute for E. Coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time

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