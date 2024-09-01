The Philips Garment Steamer 1000 Series is your everyday companion for easy de-wrinkling. Thanks to multiple steam settings and the large water tank, you can conveniently steam all kinds of fabrics quickly and effectively without interruptions.
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1000 Series
Garment steamer
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Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics
Long-lasting steam with 1.8L water tank
1.8L detachable water tank
Integrated hanger on top
3 steam settings
36 g/min continuous steam
Up to 99.9% of bacteria* removed
Large and detachable water tank
The large 1.8L water tank can be detached for easy refill to ensure long steaming sessions with no interruptions.
Continuous steam up to 36g/min
The steam engine produces 36g/min of powerful continuous steam to enable de-wrinkling with only a few strokes
Multiple steam settings for better results
Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabric. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.
45 seconds heat up time, to be ready in no time
Whenever you need it, the steamer is ready in 45 seconds to help you with last minute touch-ups.
Safe on all ironable fabrics
The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.
Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments
Prolonged hot steam kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* and removes odors to keep garments fresh.
Compact design for easy storage
Thanks to the compact design of the base and the collapsible double poles, the steamer can be easily stored after use
Adjustable double poles for various height settings
The double poles can be adjusted to the desired height to hang your garments and steam them comfortably.
Integrated accessories for improved performance
Extra accessories are included with the steamer to enhance your steaming experience: a heat-proof glove for extra protection, a fabric brush for deeper steam penetration and a hanger on top for better convenience.