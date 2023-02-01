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    • Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle

      Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

      SP9830/26

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle

      Experience ultimate closeness and comfort with Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige. Cuts up to 0.00mm close to the skin with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ Technology adapts to every contour of your face, even on a 7-day beard.​

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      Suggested retail price: $799.00

      Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

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      Shaver S9000 Prestige

      Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

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      Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle

      Our closest shave, even on a 7-day beard

      • Skin-level closeness
      • NanoTech Dual Precision Blades
      • Hydro SkinGlide Coating
      • Ultraflex Suspension System
      • Up to 5-year warranty****
      Up to 0.00mm skin-level closeness with our Lift & Cut System

      Up to 0.00mm skin-level closeness with our Lift & Cut System

      Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary shaving system lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin. Precision at its best, for a clean shave until evening*.

      Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

      Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

      Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360-degree rotating blades cutting in all directions. With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades cut up to 25% more hair per stroke**.

      Adapts to every contour with Ultraflex Suspension System

      Adapts to every contour with Ultraflex Suspension System

      Ultraflex Suspension System with fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs in the neck. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.

      50% smoother*** gliding with Hydro SkinGlide Coating

      50% smoother*** gliding with Hydro SkinGlide Coating

      Our best protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 500,000 microtech beads with hydrophilic properties per square centimeter, creating smoother gliding on skin by 50%*** for maximum skin comfort.

      Built to last: Up to 5-year warranty****

      Built to last: Up to 5-year warranty****

      Our shavers are engineered for excellence and come with 5-Year Warranty so you can enjoy ultimate reliability and performance. Shave after shave.

      Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

      Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

      The electric shaver has intelligent facial-hair sensing technology that reads hair density 500 times per second. The Power Adapt Sensor auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

      Ultimate speed and efficiency with Top-Spin Digital Motor​

      Ultimate speed and efficiency with Top-Spin Digital Motor​

      Maximum high-speed rotations for maximum efficiency. Our most advanced Top Spin Digital Motor ensures a precise shave for any facial contour or hair density.

      Customize your shave with Personal Comfort Settings

      Customize your shave with Personal Comfort Settings

      Adjust the speed of your shaver to low, medium or high speed with the Personal Comfort Settings. Personalize your shaving routine to your own skin and preferences.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

      Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

      Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

      Change your look with the SmartClick Beard Styler. Choose from 5 length settings to create anything from a perfect stubble to a neatly-trimmed short beard. The Beard Styler's rounded tips and combs are designed to prevent skin irritation.

      Made with care for you and the planet

      Made with care for you and the planet

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. All our 9000 Prestige shavers are made with high-quality, long-lasting components and recyclable packaging, while our blades are made from durable space-grade steel and produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

      Digital display with intuitive icons for convenience & ease

      Digital display with intuitive icons for convenience & ease

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3 digit (%) battery indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

      60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

      60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

      This advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: 60 minutes of running time after a full charge, or a quick charge for one shave.

      1-hour charging time and 5-min quick charge.

      1-hour charging time and 5-min quick charge.

      Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      Protects your shaver and accessories

      Protects your shaver and accessories

      The S9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a premium travel case to store all your click-on accessories. Ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Premium pouch
        SmartClick
        Beard styler

      • Power

        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Battery type
        Li-ion

      • Design

        Finishing
        Timeless elegance
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Black Matte

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
        2-year warranty
        Yes
        2 + 3 years warranty****
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
        • Hydro SkinGlide Coating
        Contour following
        Ultraflex Suspension system
        SkinIQ technology
        • Top-spin digital motor
        • Power Adapt sensor
        • Personal Comfort settings

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Display
        % Battery Level Indicator

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      Reviews

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      • 92% of respondents agree. Test conducted by an independent agency with 95 Korean male respondents aged 18-65
      • *vs Philips shaver 3000 series, on a 3-day beard
      • **vs predecessor
      • ***2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.​

      Payment

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