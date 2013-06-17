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    • The natural way to bottle feed The natural way to bottle feed The natural way to bottle feed

      Philips Avent Natural nipple

      SCF655/27

      The natural way to bottle feed

      With the Philips Avent Natural variable flow nipple, you can adjust the flow rate by simply turning the bottle. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, for easy combining breast and bottle.

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      Philips Avent Natural nipple

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      The natural way to bottle feed

      • 2 pieces
      • Variable flow
      • 3m+
      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

      The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

      Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

      BPA free nipple

      BPA free nipple

      This nipple is made from silicone - a BPA-free material (Following EU directive 2011/8/EU)

      Different flow rates for the most comfortable feed

      Philips Avent offers four different flow rates to keep up with your baby’s growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. Philips Avent offers the newborn flow nipple with 1 hole (0M+), the slow flow nipple with 2 holes (1M+), the medium flow nipple with 3 holes (3M+) and the fast flow nipple with 4 holes (6M+). All nipples are available in twin packs.

      Compatible with Philips Avent Natural feeding bottle

      We advise to use the Natural feeding nipples with Natural bottles only.

      Adjust the flow rate to baby's convenience

      With the variable flow nipple, you can adjust the flow rate according to liquid's thickness and suit baby's feeding rythm perfectly. We recommend to use this nipple for thicker liquids such as AR (thickened) milk, milk mixed with baby rice, milk mixed with baby food, soup… Once baby is ready for an even faster flow, we recommend to use the Philips Avent Thick Feed nipple.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Nipple design
        • Breast shaped nipple
        • Unique comfort petals
        • Extra wide

      • Material

        Nipple
        • Silicone
        • BPA free*

      • What is included

        Soft, Variable Flow Nipple
        2  pcs

      • Nipple

        Flow speed
        Variable flow
        Months
        3m+
        Holes
        Slot hole

      • Functions

        Anti-colic valve
        Advanced anti-colic system
        Latch on
        • Easy combine breast and bottle
        • Natural latch on
        Nipple
        • Unique comfort petals
        • Extra soft and flexible teat

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0-6 months

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      • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

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