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    • Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

      Philips Avent Express Electric Steam Sterilizer

      SCF274/26

      Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

      Fast and easy to use

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $139.95

      Philips Avent Express Electric Steam Sterilizer

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      Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

      Fast and easy to use

      • 220-240V
      Effective sterilization

      Effective sterilization

      Steam sterilization is proven to be the most effective way to protect your baby from harmful germs. Based on the hospital principle, the intensive heat of the steam eliminates harmful bacteria.

      Fast and easy to use

      Fast and easy to use

      Just add water, load, switch on, contents are sterile and ready to use in approximately 8 minutes.

      Large capacity

      Large capacity

      Holds up to six 260 ml/ 9oz Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and accessories.

      Sterile contents for up to 6 hours

      Sterile contents for up to 6 hours

      Contents remain sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        313 (H), 235 (W), 235 (L)  mm
        Weight
        1.575  kg

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Tongs
        1  pcs
        Airflex Feeding Bottle (260 ml/ 9 oz)
        2  pcs
        Extra soft Slow Flow nipple
        2  pcs
        Measuring jug
        1  pcs
        Express Electric Steam Sterilizer
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

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