2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic pacifier. Available in a range of colors, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.
For essential comfort
0-6m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
4.4
of 5
86
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Shaledi
31/10/2020
Australia
My daughter loves these pacifiers
My daughter loves these pacifiers. They are the only ones she will take which means the design is very comfortable. Also like the fact that they have individual lids and are easy to clean. Highly recommended!!
Pros
Comfort, Baby acceptance, have lids and they look adorable.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF170/18 Classic pacifier
Date of Use 2019-09-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF170/18 Classic pacifier
Date of Use 2019-09-30
MummyQuinn
27/10/2020
Australia
Bub loves it
My Bub is preemie and breast fed. We got given another brand from NICU that he loved while in there but won’t have a bar of at home. Remembered I got this one for free with a bottle pack we got gifted. Bub was upset tonight and we tried it. He loves it and has settled right down. Surprised it worked as he is still tiny (2kg).
Pros
Bub loves despite being breast fed.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/23 Classic pacifier
Date of Use 2020-09-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/23 Classic pacifier
Date of Use 2020-09-27
Ace1985
31/05/2016
Australia
Excellent
My daughter has been using this soother since the day she was born and just loves it wont take any other soother. I highly recommend to anyone. Also have these in pretty much every design.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/23 Classic pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/23 Classic pacifier
Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia.
No 1 global pacifier brand
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012
2014 Manufacturer of the Year