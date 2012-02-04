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SCD505/00
The most reliable connection to your baby
Our Avent DECT Baby Monitors give you the reassurance of feeling close to your baby, even when you are not in the same room. The most reliable connection with crystal clear sound, a soothing nightlight and lullabies for you and your baby.See all benefits
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DECT Baby Monitor
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recurring payment
DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.
Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle, and hic-up with perfect clarity.DECT(Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime.
Switch on the ECO mode to reduces transmission power in the baby room.In the ECO mode the units only connect when the baby makes a sound.
Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room. Even when the Parent Unit is muted.
The parent unit will alert you when your monitor is out of range or when the power is low, helping you make sure that you are always connected to your baby.
Indoor range up to 50 meters*. Outdoor range up to 330 meters*.
The rechargeable parent unit enables you to move in and around the home.
Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one clickof this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home.
The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless reaming for up to 24 hours before re-charging is required. However this is depending on the type of batteries used and how often and how long you use the parent unit on batteries.
Help soothe your baby to sleep with the warm tranquil glow of the night light and soft lullabies.
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