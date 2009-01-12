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    • Simply hear your baby Simply hear your baby Simply hear your baby

      Philips Avent Analogue baby monitor

      SCD470/00

      Simply hear your baby

      Ensures secure reception in and around the house and minimum interference from any other device.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips Avent Analogue baby monitor

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      Simply hear your baby

      Up to 150m range

      The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility

      The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility

      The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility.

      Minimum interference from other monitors

      Minimum interference from other monitors.

      Lights up when batteries need recharging or replacing

      Lights up when batteries need recharging or replacing.

      Adjust the volume of the parent unit to suit any situation

      Provides the ability to adjust the volume of the parent unit to suit any situation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Batteries
        Yes
        AC/DC adaptor
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months
      Badge-D2C

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