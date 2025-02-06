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    • Powerful shave, gentle on skin Powerful shave, gentle on skin Powerful shave, gentle on skin
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      Shaver Series 6000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

      S6830/95

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Powerful shave, gentle on skin

      The Philips Series 6000 delivers a powerful shave with added skin comfort. With SkinIQ Technology, it senses and adapts to your hair density for consistent performance while helping protect your skin. Enjoy a comfortable shave every day.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $299.00

      Shaver Series 6000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

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      Powerful shave, gentle on skin

      with SkinIQ Technology

      • Nano SkinGlide coating
      • SteelPrecision blades
      • Power Adapt sensor
      • 360-D Flexing heads
      Close, efficient cutting in every pass

      Close, efficient cutting in every pass

      With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, SteelPrecision blades cut more hair per stroke for a close and efficient shave. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe for reliable cutting performance, shave after shave.

      Helps reduce friction for smoother skin comfort

      Helps reduce friction for smoother skin comfort

      A protective coating sits between the shaver heads and your skin to help the shaver glide more smoothly. Made with up to 250,000 micro-tech beads per square centimeter, it improves gliding on skin by up to 30%** to help minimize irritation and support comfortable daily shaving.

      Adapts to beard density for easier shaving

      Adapts to beard density for easier shaving

      This intelligent sensor reads hair density 250 times per second and automatically adapts power as you shave. It helps the shaver respond efficiently to thicker or denser areas, so you get a smooth, effortless shave with consistent comfort.

      Guides hair into an efficient cutting position

      Guides hair into an efficient cutting position

      The shaving head surface is engineered with hair-guiding channels that help position hair for efficient cutting. This improves precision and supports a clean, consistent result across different areas of the face.

      Follows facial contours for better skin contact.

      Follows facial contours for better skin contact.

      Fully flexible heads turn 360° to stay in close contact with the curves of your face and head. This helps deliver a thorough shave with added comfort, even in tricky areas such as the neck and jawline.

      Shave dry, wet or even in the shower

      Shave dry, wet or even in the shower

      Choose the shaving routine that suits you best. Enjoy a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam. The waterproof design also lets you shave in the shower for extra convenience.

      Opens easily for quick rinsing and cleaning

      Opens easily for quick rinsing and cleaning

      Clean your shaver in seconds. At the touch of a button, the shaver head flips open so you can rinse it easily under water and keep it ready for your next shave.

      Intuitive display for easy shaving control

      Intuitive display for easy shaving control

      The LED display provides useful information at a glance, helping you get the best performance from your shaver. It shows battery status, cleaning reminders and the travel lock indicator so your shaver is always ready to use.

      Up to 60 minutes of shaving per full charge

      Up to 60 minutes of shaving per full charge

      Enjoy up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving on a full charge. That gives you dependable runtime for your daily routine at home or when traveling.

      Built with sustainability in mind

      Built with sustainability in mind

      This shaver comes with an Eco passport. Our blade production facility uses 100% renewable electricity, and the packaging is made with recyclable materials, helping you make a more conscious choice.

      Convenient charging with less adapter waste

      Convenient charging with less adapter waste

      USB-A charging offers a practical way to power your shaver while helping reduce unnecessary adapter waste. If you need a power adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via Philips support.

      Full charge in 1 hour, quick charge in 5 minutes

      Charge the shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful lithium-ion battery. In a hurry, a 5-minute quick charge gives you enough power for 1 full shave.

      Restore your shaver’s performance

      Within two years, your shaving heads cut millions of hairs on your face. Replace the shaving heads to restore your shaver’s cutting performance and bring it back to optimal shaving results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Attachments
        • Nose trimmer
        • Precision Trimmer
        Travel and storage
        Travel Pouch
        USB-A cable included
        Power adapter not included

      • Power

        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Automatic voltage
        5 V
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Stand-by power
        0.04  W
        Max power consumption
        9  W

      • Design

        Color
        Black Metallic Chrome
        Handle
        Rubber grip
        Shaving heads
        Angular

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        • Yes
        • Plus 3-years with registration
        Replacement head SH71
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH71

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        360-D Flexing heads
        Shaving system
        SteelPrecision blades
        SkinIQ technology
        • Power Adapt sensor
        • Nano SkinGlide Coating

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Charging
        USB-A (Adapter not included)
        Display
        • LED display
        • Battery level indicator
        • Travel lock

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • SmartClick precision trimmer
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      • Tested versus Philips Series 3000.

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