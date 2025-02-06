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S6830/95
Powerful shave, gentle on skin
The Philips Series 6000 delivers a powerful shave with added skin comfort. With SkinIQ Technology, it senses and adapts to your hair density for consistent performance while helping protect your skin. Enjoy a comfortable shave every day.See all benefits
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Wet & Dry electric shaver
Total
recurring payment
With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, SteelPrecision blades cut more hair per stroke for a close and efficient shave. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe for reliable cutting performance, shave after shave.
A protective coating sits between the shaver heads and your skin to help the shaver glide more smoothly. Made with up to 250,000 micro-tech beads per square centimeter, it improves gliding on skin by up to 30%** to help minimize irritation and support comfortable daily shaving.
This intelligent sensor reads hair density 250 times per second and automatically adapts power as you shave. It helps the shaver respond efficiently to thicker or denser areas, so you get a smooth, effortless shave with consistent comfort.
The shaving head surface is engineered with hair-guiding channels that help position hair for efficient cutting. This improves precision and supports a clean, consistent result across different areas of the face.
Fully flexible heads turn 360° to stay in close contact with the curves of your face and head. This helps deliver a thorough shave with added comfort, even in tricky areas such as the neck and jawline.
Choose the shaving routine that suits you best. Enjoy a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam. The waterproof design also lets you shave in the shower for extra convenience.
Clean your shaver in seconds. At the touch of a button, the shaver head flips open so you can rinse it easily under water and keep it ready for your next shave.
The LED display provides useful information at a glance, helping you get the best performance from your shaver. It shows battery status, cleaning reminders and the travel lock indicator so your shaver is always ready to use.
Enjoy up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving on a full charge. That gives you dependable runtime for your daily routine at home or when traveling.
This shaver comes with an Eco passport. Our blade production facility uses 100% renewable electricity, and the packaging is made with recyclable materials, helping you make a more conscious choice.
USB-A charging offers a practical way to power your shaver while helping reduce unnecessary adapter waste. If you need a power adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via Philips support.
Charge the shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful lithium-ion battery. In a hurry, a 5-minute quick charge gives you enough power for 1 full shave.
Within two years, your shaving heads cut millions of hairs on your face. Replace the shaving heads to restore your shaver’s cutting performance and bring it back to optimal shaving results.
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