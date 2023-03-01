Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Powerful shave, gentle on skin Powerful shave, gentle on skin Powerful shave, gentle on skin
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Shaver Series 5000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

      S5889/60

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Powerful shave, gentle on skin

      The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*, even on 3-day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $319.00

      Shaver Series 5000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

      Similar products

      See all Series shavers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Shaver Series 5000
      - {discount-value}

      Shaver Series 5000

      Wet & Dry electric shaver

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Powerful shave, gentle on skin

      with SkinIQ Technology

      • SteelPrecision blades
      • Power Adapt sensor
      • 360-D Flexing heads
      • Integrated pop-up trimmer
      • Up to 5-years warranty***
      Powerful performance in every pass

      Powerful performance in every pass

      With up to 90.000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave 17% closer*, cutting more hair per stroke. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

      Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

      Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

      Dynamically adapts shaving power from the moment the shaver touches your face or head. It reads hair density 250x per second. Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving.

      Flexible heads follow your facial contours

      Flexible heads follow your facial contours

      Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow the contours of your face and head. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave.

      Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

      Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

      The new shape of the shaving heads is engineered for precision. The surface is enhanced with hair guiding channels, designed to move hair into an effective cutting position.

      Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

      Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

      Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10x more effective than cleaning with water**. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

      Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

      Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

      Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

      Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

      Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

      Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a mustache and trim sideburns.

      Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

      Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

      Shave cordlessly for up to 60 minutes after one full battery charge.

      1-hour charging time and 5-min quick charge

      1-hour charging time and 5-min quick charge

      Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      Convenient charging

      Convenient charging

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

      LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

      LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best experience out of your shaver. This interface includes: 3-level battery status, cleaning advice and travel lock indicator.

      Shaver comes with Eco passport

      Shaver comes with Eco passport

      Our production facility for blades uses 100% renewable electricity, and our packaging is made with recyclable materials. All shavers come with an Eco passport.

      Built to last: up to a 5-year warranty***

      Built to last: up to a 5-year warranty***

      Our shavers are engineered for excellence and come with up to a 5-year extended warranty when you register your product. So, you can enjoy ultimate reliability and performance, shave after shave.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Quick Clean Pod
        • Yes
        • 1 cartridge included
        Integrated pop-up trimmer
        Yes
        Travel and storage
        • Soft pouch
        • Protective cap
        USB-A cable included
        Power adapter not included

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Automatic voltage
        5 V
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Voltage
        5 V
        Stand-by power
        0.04  W
        Max power consumption
        5  W

      • Design

        Color
        Electric Blue
        Handle
        Rubber grip
        Shaving heads
        Angular

      • Service

        Replacement head SH71
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH71
        2 + 3 years warranty***
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        SteelPrecision blades
        Contour following
        360-D Flexing heads
        SkinIQ technology
        Power Adapt sensor

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Charging
        USB-A (Adapter not included)
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Display
        • LED display
        • Battery level indicator
        • Travel lock

      What's in the box?

      Packaging Photograph

      Other items in the box

      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
      • *comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
      • **2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.​

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.